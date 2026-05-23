Saskatchewan Woman Uses Unconventional Method to Find Kidney Donor

A Saskatchewan woman is taking a unique approach to find a kidney donor, using her vehicle as a driving advertisement to spread awareness about organ donation and hopefully find a compatible donor. This approach aims to promote living kidney donation and raise the number of donors in the country.

A Saskatchewan woman is turning to an unconventional method to find a kidney donor, plastering her plea on the back windshield of her SUV and hoping someone on the road might be able to share their organ.

Peggy Macala, 64, has been waiting for a kidney transplant for over three years, and with her condition slowly deteriorating, she is eager to find a suitable donor. Most organ donations in Canada come from deceased donors, but Macala is seeking a living donor to avoid the need for dialysis, which would be difficult on her transplanted heart





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Kidney Transplant Organ Donation Living Donation Saskatchewan Canadian Organ Replacement Register Dialysis Heart Transplant

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