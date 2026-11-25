Saskatchewan's mid-year fiscal update projects a $784-million deficit for 2026-27, an improvement from the $819 million forecast in the budget, as higher resource revenues and increased spending drive the change.

Saskatchewan's deficit is now projected at $784 million for 2026-27, an improvement from the $819-million deficit forecast earlier this year in the provincial budget. The government released the figure Wednesday in its mid-year fiscal update.

Finance Minister Jim Reiter said he feels positive about the projections. I'm feeling pretty good about what the projections look like, Reiter told a news conference. The update shows better oil, potash and uranium prices are expected to boost revenues by $725 million. Oil is a main driver, largely due to the war in Iran pushing up prices.

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Saskatchewan Spending on Health Care Disaster Expenses

The province plans to spend an additional $633 million, with most of that money going toward operational pressures in health care. Saskatchewan also expects to spend millions more to cover disaster expenses related to floods and wildfires earlier this year. Asked whether U.S. tariffs are taking a toll, Reiter said Saskatchewan's export-based economy has helped it stay resilient. But he said certain sectors, like forestry, are hurting.

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The province's total debt is forecast to be $43.8 billion, an increase of $236 million. The unemployment rate is expected to hover around 5.9 per cent. The Opposition NDP said the fiscal update fails to meet the needs of residents. Trent Wotherspoon, the NDP finance critic, told reporters the province should use extra resource revenues to cut the gas tax and the provincial sales tax on some grocery items.

Wotherspoon said the update also breaks an election promise, as Premier Scott Moe had pledged to balance the books by next year. He also said bringing in additional measures, like gas and sales tax cuts, would cost more money. Reiter said the province's decision not to collect industrial carbon taxes, which residents would pay on electricity bills, is an affordability measure. Saskatchewan has also lowered personal income taxes, he added, which was a key election promise in 2024.

Saskatchewan Federal Mega Deduction Tax Program Benefits

We recognize how important that is, Reiter said. We recognize the strain people are under with bills, with inflationary pressures. Reiter said the province is participating in the federal government's mega deduction tax program, meant to attract investment. The program allows businesses to write off certain capital expenses in a single year rather than incrementally over several years.

Reiter said the program is included in the fiscal update and is expected to cost the treasury $400 million each year.