Rob Vanstone releases It's Our Time chronicling the Saskatchewan Roughriders 2025 Grey Cup victory and the team's unique bond.

Saskatchewan Roughriders fans can now officially revisit the franchise's historic triumph as Rob Vanstone unveils a comprehensive new account of the 2025 championship season. The book, titled It's Our Time, provides an exclusive look at how the team secured its fifth Grey Cup title in club history. This publication serves as a definitive record of the Green and White's victory, capturing the emotions and strategies that defined their path to glory.

Rob Vanstone Chronicled Past Championships

Rob Vanstone, the senior journalist and historian for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, brings extensive experience to this project as the author of his third book covering a championship team. He previously documented the legendary squads that won the league title in 1966 and 1989. Vanstone distinguishes this latest work by offering a unique behind-the-scenes perspective that was not available in his earlier publications about the historic teams.

Also read Telemiracle success leads to $2 million boost for Saskatchewan charities

This new volume allows readers to experience the season through the eyes of someone who had unparalleled access to the locker room and team operations. Vanstone notes that he felt like a fly on the wall during the entire 2025 campaign, giving him the ability to share intimate details that the general public never witnessed. His goal was to place readers directly into his position, allowing them to understand the dynamics of a winning organization from the inside out.

It's Our Time Covers 2025 Season Highlights

It's Our Time begins its narrative at the Saskatchewan Roughriders' 2025 Rookie Camp in Saskatoon, setting the stage for a year filled with significant milestones and victories. The book traces the team's journey through a successful 12-6 regular season record, highlighting a remarkable 7-1 start to the campaign. Vanstone details key moments such as back-to-back wins against the Winnipeg team in both the Labour Day Classic and the subsequent Labour Day Rematch.

Advertisement

The publication also covers the intense pressure and excitement of the postseason, including the unforgettable finish of the Western Final and the ultimate Grey Cup Championship game. Beyond the on-field statistics and game strategies, Vanstone incorporates personal stories from the individuals who contributed to the title. Players, coaches, support staff, community members, and even members of Rider Nation are featured, providing a holistic view of the championship culture.

Corey Mace and Team Closeness Defined Success

Rob Vanstone emphasizes that the defining characteristic of the 2025 Saskatchewan Roughriders was their exceptional team closeness, which he believes was essential for winning a championship. He contrasts the unity of the Roughriders with public discord found in other professional sports teams, arguing that football requires a specific level of cohesiveness to succeed. This internal bond was evident even before the final victory, with players frequently referencing their strong relationships in interviews.

The head coach, Corey Mace, has been recognized for fostering this environment since taking over the team in 2024. Vanstone points out that the attribute of closeness came up organically in discussions about the team's dynamics, suggesting it was a fundamental factor in their success. He hopes to illuminate these often-hidden aspects of team chemistry, showing how a unified group outperformed teams with perhaps more individual talent but less connection.

RiderStore.ca Offers Signed Copies This December

Pre-orders for the physical copy of It's Our Time are now available through RiderStore.ca, ensuring fans can secure their copy before the holiday season. The books are scheduled to arrive at the Rider Store locations in early December, making them ideal gifts for the upcoming Christmas holidays. This release marks the first time the public can physically own a detailed account of the 2025 Grey Cup victory.

Advertisement

As part of the exclusive pre-sale campaign, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are offering a special incentive for early buyers. Twenty-five copies of the book will be personally signed by the 2025 Grey Cup Champion head coach, Corey Mace. Every fan who places a pre-order will automatically be entered into a draw to win one of these rare, autographed editions, adding a unique collectible value to the release.