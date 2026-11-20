GTA VI has sold over 16 million copies and generated more than $1.5 billion, largely through pre-orders, as Saskatchewan retailers report strong demand despite the game having no physical disc.

GTA VI has sold more than 16 million copies ahead of its release this week, generating over $1.5 billion in revenue largely through pre-orders. The game, developed by Rockstar Games with an estimated budget exceeding $1 billion, is an open world action-adventure title set in a fictional version of Miami, Florida.

After more than a decade of waiting, gamers are finally escaping to Vice City. Millions of players have flocked to the long-anticipated title, and Saskatchewan players are proving they are no different. The excitement has been massive because fans waited roughly 15 years for this Grand Theft Auto, and Rockstar Games teased it for a long time, said Anthony Foster, owner of Next Level Game Exchange in Saskatoon. He spoke to CTV News about the atmosphere around the launch.

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Digital Codes Replace Physical Discs

Retailers like Foster are disappointed this installment of the GTA series does not have a physical disc. Customers can still purchase what is marketed as a physical copy, but the box only contains a non-transferable digital code to download the approximately 210 gigabyte game. You can never get rid of this game or give it to your friend, or trade it, Foster said. It is not really positive in the eyes of consumers or retailers.

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As of Thursday morning, Foster said he had sold around 100 copies so far. If the game came with a disc, he estimated those sales would have been close to 600 to 700. In Regina, local shop Secondhand Wonderland says it is receiving an influx of calls for consoles compatible with GTA VI. Sam Hallett, an associate at the store, said this is the game where people decide they will jump to the next console and try it out.

Hallett said the consoles are basically spoken for at the moment. When they hit the floor, people call in the morning before the store is even open, and the demand is really high. A Regina gaming store also says more customers are calling about used consoles to play the long-awaited GTA 6, according to a report by Damian Smith. It is not just GTA VI that is forgoing a physical release.

PlayStation Phasing Out Discs

This summer, Sony confirmed that PlayStation discs will be phased out in 2028, a change Saskatchewan's gaming industry is watching closely. At Next Level Game Exchange, Foster says the shift is a sign of things to come. He said it will be a true test of people's loyalty between Xbox and Sony. If Xbox continues to support discs, Foster believes many people who are passionate about physical games will probably jump ship to another company.

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The launch has also drawn attention to the broader debate over digital-only games and what consumers actually own when they buy a code instead of a disc. For retailers, the difference is not just symbolic, because trade-ins, resales, and lending have long been part of the gaming ecosystem.

For now, Saskatchewan retailers are managing strong interest in GTA VI and the consoles needed to play it, while also weighing what the end of physical discs could mean for their businesses in the years ahead.