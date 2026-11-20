A semi driver was caught on video passing multiple vehicles on the shoulder of Highway 6/39 near Weyburn in Saskatchewan. An investigation is underway to find the driver as residents and the Saskatchewan Trucking Association call for accountability.

An investigation is underway to find a semi driver who was caught on video passing vehicles on the shoulder of Highway 6 /39 near Weyburn in Saskatchewan.

Semi Driver Caught Passing On Highway Shoulder

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon as multiple commuters traveled south from Regina towards Weyburn. Residents near Regina are calling for awareness after the semi driver was recorded using the highway shoulder to pass fellow drivers. Ashton MacDonald was in the passenger seat of his friend's car, traveling back home to Milestone from Regina, when he recorded the incident on his phone. He described the moment the truck appeared beside them on the shoulder.

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The semi had initially been in front of their car before they passed it in the passing lane. We were driving home and he was initially in front of us, and when we go to the passing lane, we passed him. We were doing 110 for a little bit, Ashton said in an interview with CTV News. And then we saw him pass us on the shoulder and were like, What the hell?

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He was doing like 130, at least. A photo shared from the scene shows a semi driver using the shoulder of Highway 6/39 as a passing lane. Ashton's father, Trevor MacDonald, took to Facebook to spread awareness of the incident. His post reached nearly one million views as of Friday morning.

Father Raises Awareness Via Facebook Post

Trevor says Highway 39 and Highway 6 are busy corridors around the clock, with trucking traffic moving back and forth from the U.S. border. Commuters from various small communities in the area, such as his hometown of Milestone, use the highways every day to get back and forth to work. Trevor says he just wants safety on the road, and for those causing problems like the one his son encountered to be addressed.

I think people have to start holding, especially a lot of these trucking companies, accountable, Trevor said. We all have one goal at the end of the day, and that's to get home safe, and alive, and to be with your families, he said. Susan Ewart, the executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association, said provincewide incidents that stem from a simple factor of negligence keep occurring.

Trucking Executive Calls Incident Blatant Disregard For Safety

When asked about the incident MacDonald witnessed, Ewart called it a blatant disregard for safety. It's a disregard for the orderly flow of traffic, especially if that's the highway I'm thinking of, she said. There's passing lanes there, lots of them. Our government has invested in that, Ewart said.

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MacDonald told CTV News the RCMP were called but did not find the truck in the area that evening. CTV News has reached out to the service for additional details. More details to come.