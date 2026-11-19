Researchers at the University of Regina are raising awareness about antimicrobial resistance, a silent pandemic that could cause more deaths than COVID-19 if left unchecked. They warn that 10 million people worldwide could die annually by 2050 and are calling for responsible antibiotic use.

Researchers at the University of Regina are raising awareness about what they call a silent pandemic: antimicrobial resistance (AMR). AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines meant to kill them, especially antibiotics.

Dr. Omar El-Halfawy, associate professor of biochemistry and Canada research chair in chemogenomics and antimicrobial research, explains that microbes develop shields or armour that protect them from antibiotics, leading to therapeutic failure. These resistant microbes are often called superbugs. PhD student Joshua Adams says AMR is called a silent pandemic because it flies under people's radars. Our lab in particular is looking for new strategies to help improve patient outcomes, he said.

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AMR Threatens To Become Pandemic

Students have been working in the lab almost every day for full weekdays to advance this research. El-Halfawy warns that if the status quo remains and no concrete action is taken, AMR could become a full-blown pandemic. If that happens, the tolls of the COVID-19 pandemic would dwarf next to antimicrobial resistance, he said. El-Halfawy notes that AMR is on the rise in Canada and around the world.

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He cites a 2019 report from the Canadian Council of Academies that found 14,000 Canadians died from causes linked to antimicrobial resistance in a one-year period tracked in 2018. The same report projects that 500,000 people in Canada could die from AMR by 2050. Globally, the number of deaths is expected to substantially increase to more than 10 million worldwide by 2050. That is the kind of future the research aims to prevent.

Prevent Inappropriate Antibiotic Use

AMR occurs or is accelerated when antibiotics are overused or used inappropriately. El-Halfawy stresses that we should not take antibiotics for granted. The action that everyone can do is to prevent inappropriate or overuse of antibiotics, he said. He acknowledges the important role antibiotics play in treating a range of conditions but urges caution on how often they are relied on.

Use it only when needed, when you have a bacterial infection, he said. The best way also to prevent and reduce the use of antibiotics is to not get sick to begin with. El-Halfawy says the battle between us and bugs will continue. We will continue to have innovations and new solutions, but bacteria will continue to evolve, he said.

Research Focuses On New Strategies

He adds that it is not something discussed every day because it is not a full-blown academic pandemic yet. However, without concrete action, it can become one. The research at the University of Regina is focused on finding new strategies to improve patient outcomes and prevent a future crisis.

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In honour of World AMR Awareness Week, the Saskatchewan Science Centre will host Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness: Microbe Madness this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event aims to educate the public about the threat of AMR and the importance of responsible antibiotic use. Researchers hope that increased awareness will lead to better stewardship of antibiotics and ultimately save lives. Dr. El-Halfawy and his team continue their work daily, emphasizing that the fight against superbugs is ongoing.

The combination of research, public education, and responsible antibiotic use is essential to mitigating the impact of antimicrobial resistance. Without these efforts, the silent pandemic could become a global health catastrophe far worse than COVID-19.