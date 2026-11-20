Fuel costs in Saskatchewan have fallen to around 138.8 cents per litre, offering relief to drivers as Illinois refinery issues resolve. Experts predict a slight winter price increase.

Residents across Saskatchewan are experiencing significant relief at the pump as fuel prices continue their downward trajectory. Current average costs have settled around 138.8 cents per litre, a marked improvement from the peaks seen earlier this year. This decline offers a tangible reduction in financial burden for daily commuters and logistics operators throughout the province.

Fuel Cost Analysis and Recent Trends

Comparative data reveals that the current rate of 138.8 cents per litre represents a seven cent drop within the last seven days alone. Furthermore, drivers are paying 35 cents less per litre than they were just one month ago. While this figure remains approximately ten cents higher than the rates observed at this time last year, the overall trend points toward substantial savings for consumers who were previously hit by elevated costs.

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Gas Buddy, a prominent tracker of fuel prices across North America, confirms that most of the province is currently hovering near the 138.8 cent mark. This stabilization comes after a period of volatility where prices surged significantly. The current levels are roughly half a dollar lower than the late September and October highs, where drivers were paying nearly 1.90 dollars per litre. This represents a dramatic reversal from the recent past.

Refinery Resolutions Drive Market Stability

A primary driver of this price reduction is the resolution of logistical bottlenecks in the supply chain. Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, noted that refinery issues which previously disrupted the market have been fully addressed. Specifically, the Exxon Mobil refinery shutdown in Illinois, which had been a major factor in driving prices up during September and October, is now back up and running. This operational recovery has removed a critical constraint on fuel availability.

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De Haan explained that the return to full capacity at these key facilities has directly contributed to the lowered prices. The smoothing of these supply chains has allowed the market to recalibrate, bringing prices down from the artificial highs created by the infrastructure disruptions. This operational normalcy is a key component in the current affordability of fuel for Saskatchewan residents.

Expert Predictions and Seasonal Factors

Looking ahead, industry experts suggest that the period of lowest prices may be drawing to a close. Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, stated that the refinery returning to production accounts for roughly 20 cents of the per litre drop. Additionally, he attributed another 30 cents of the decline to geopolitical shifts, specifically the belief that conflicts in the Middle East are easing. McTeague noted that the upcoming U.S. midterms may influence White House policy regarding the conflict, thereby reducing market anxiety.

However, McTeague does not expect prices to continue falling indefinitely. He predicts that between now and the first or second week of December, gasoline prices will rise by approximately 10 cents per litre. Diesel is expected to see an even sharper increase, climbing between 20 and 25 cents per litre. This anticipated hike is driven by meteorological forecasts for the upcoming season.

Winter Forecast and Future Market Signals

The primary catalyst for the upcoming price increase is the arrival of colder weather. McTeague highlighted that meteorologists are predicting a drop in temperatures across much of North America and the Northern Hemisphere. These cold temperatures serve as a direct signal to energy markets, driving up demand for heating fuels such as diesel, propane, and natural gas.

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As energy markets react to the seasonal shift, the increased demand for heating will likely pull fuel prices upward. McTeague emphasized that this seasonal transition means that the current price levels might be as low as they get for the next few weeks. Drivers in Saskatchewan may want to take advantage of the current rates before the anticipated December increase takes effect.