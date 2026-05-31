Saskatchewan Fertility Tax Credit Excludes Sperm, Leaving Queer Couples Without Support

A same-sex couple in Saskatchewan reveals how a provincial fertility tax credit fails to cover the cost of donor sperm, creating financial and equity barriers for queer families seeking to conceive.

Fiancées Brit Sippola and Marley Kotylak are exploring options to start a family through intrauterine insemination (IUI) but face financial hurdles due to gaps in provincial support.

Saskatchewan introduced the Fertility Treatment Tax Credit (FTTC) last year, offering a 50 percent refundable tax credit for eligible fertility treatments, prescription drugs, and other related expenses. However, the program excludes the purchase of eggs or sperm acquired outside the province. This exclusion disproportionately impacts queer couples, as there are no sperm banks in Saskatchewan and federal law prohibits paying donors for sperm and eggs anywhere in Canada.

For Sippola and Kotylak, the cost of sperm donation for two children via IUI is estimated at $16,000, covering eight rounds of treatment. To save, they have postponed a honeymoon and home repairs, and are asking for monetary contributions in lieu of wedding gifts. Although the province's finance ministry states the tax credit applies consistently to all filers regardless of marital status or orientation, advocates argue it is inequitable.

Carolynn Dubé of Fertility Matters Canada calls it discriminatory, noting that 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals are more likely to need donor gametes. The couple travels two and a half hours to Saskatoon for care, the only fertility clinic in the province. While the federal medical expense tax credit may cover donor sperm and eggs incurred in Canada as of 2022, many expenses remain out-of-pocket. Across Canada, fertility coverage is a patchwork, with only a few jurisdictions offering fully funded IVF.

The high upfront costs create significant barriers, forcing many to delay treatment or forgo it entirely





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fertility Tax Credit Saskatchewan Queer Families Sperm Donation Intrauterine Insemination 2SLGBTQIA+ Healthcare Equity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two uncontrolled wildfires burn in Saskatchewan amid high fire riskFederal officials say the 2026 wildfire season has been slow to start, but the risk remains high, with Saskatchewan already seeing two uncontained wildfires.

Read more »

Premier Moe says new trade deal with India would benefit Saskatchewan despite tariffsAs Ottawa appears to inch closer to a trade deal with India, Premier Scott Moe says he hopes the agreement addresses punishing tariffs on pulse crops.

Read more »

Saskatchewan’s Moe announces CUSMA advisory councilSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is surrounding himself with industry leaders and experts as the review of the Canada-United-States-Mexico Agreement inches ever closer.

Read more »

Premier Moe says new trade deal with India would benefit Saskatchewan despite tariffsREGINA — As Ottawa appears to inch closer to a trade deal with India, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he hopes the agreement addresses punishing tariffs on pulse crops.

Read more »