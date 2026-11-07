Saskatchewan Business Defies US Trade War with Threefold Job Growth

Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment expands workforce and facility in Regina despite 50 percent tariffs. Saskatchewan economy grows 3.1 percent, outpacing national figures.

Canada marks two years of ongoing trade tensions with the United States, yet businesses in Saskatchewan are reporting unexpected resilience. Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment, a Regina -based manufacturer, has tripled its workforce and expanded its physical footprint. This growth stands in stark contrast to the broader economic friction between the two nations.

Expanding Workforce Despite High Tariffs

The trampoline manufacturer has successfully navigated a 50 percent tariff imposed during the trade dispute. CEO Luke Shaheen reported that the company is currently bursting at the seams with demand. They have moved from a 2,500 square foot location to a much larger 10,000 square foot facility. The workforce grew from four employees to thirteen workers in just four years.

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The company produces record-breaking equipment, including the world's longest and most powerful trampolines. Both of these specialized items were manufactured in Regina. Shaheen confirmed that despite the tariffs, the United States remains their primary trading partner. They continue shipping products by the partial truckload to customers in places like Arkansas.

Diversifying Markets and Strategic Pivots

Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment is now actively seeking opportunities in international markets beyond North America. The company previously ignored inquiries from groups in the United Arab Emirates but is now engaging with them. Shaheen described the trade challenge as an opportunity to pivot toward European countries and Australia. They are also exploring new sectors that are in high demand within the province.

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The shift in strategy is already yielding results for the business. By hand-delivering installers and skipping traditional shipping for certain orders, they are adapting to logistical challenges. This proactive approach allows them to maintain consistent order flows despite the hostile trade environment. The company views the current economic landscape as a catalyst for necessary expansion.

Provincial Economic Growth and Job Creation

The broader economic data supports the positive outlook for Saskatchewan businesses. Eric Shaheen, Saskatchewan's minister of government relations and minister of immigration, highlighted the province's strong performance. He noted that the province has seen an increase of 5,900 jobs since last year. This growth is driven primarily by the private sector, which now employs up to 25,000 people.

Government officials are working to connect youth with these emerging high-demand sectors. Eric Schmalz emphasized the importance of reaching out to schools and community organizations. This initiative aims to ensure a steady pipeline of talent for growing industries. The government sees this as a critical step for long-term stability.

GDP Outpaces National Average Despite Friction

Latest Gross Domestic Product data released by Statistics Canada shows Saskatchewan's economy up 3.1 percent from last year. This figure significantly outpaces the national average growth of 1.9 percent. The province is demonstrating that local industries can thrive despite external trade barriers. The resilience of companies like Crazy Ape Extreme Equipment is a key driver of this trend.

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As Canada approaches the two-year mark of the trade war, the government is highlighting this story of resilience. The data suggests that local adaptation and diversification are working. Saskatchewan continues to attract investment and create jobs while other regions struggle with economic uncertainty. The focus remains on maintaining this upward trajectory for the foreseeable future.