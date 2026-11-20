Sarah J Maas leads the Nov 21 2026 hardcover fiction list while Louise Penny holds strong in Canadian fiction. Discover the top sellers and market shifts.

The literary market for the week ending November 21, 2026, shows a distinct preference for fantasy and mystery genres, with Sarah J Maas securing the number one spot on the Hardcover Fiction list. Her novel, A Court of Splintered Harmony, held its position from the previous week, demonstrating sustained consumer demand for the author's complex world-building. This top placement highlights the continued commercial viability of established fantasy series among adult readers in the Canadian publishing sector.

Hardcover Fiction Market Leaders

Sarah J Maas dominates the Hardcover Fiction category with A Court of Splintered Harmony maintaining the number one rank. The title remains at list price $42.00 after three weeks on the chart. Louise Penny follows at number two with Miss Wolcott's Ghost, which dropped from rank two last week. The novel is published by Minotaur Books and costs $42.00 after four weeks on the list. David Baldacci enters the top five with All In at number four, marking his first appearance this week. Freida McFadden moves up to number six with The Witch, showing resilience after previous fluctuations.

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Non Fiction and Canadian Voices

Stephen J Harper secures the number six position on the Hardcover Non-Fiction list with Here for Canada. The former Prime Minister's book is published by Signal at a list price of $45.00. Chrystia Freeland appears at number seven with Unreliable Boyfriend, published by Simon & Schuster for $42.00. The Canadian Non-Fiction category places Here for Canada at number three, reflecting its local significance. Brad Gushue and Stephen Brunt hold number two with Gushue, published by Viking at $38.00. Malcolm Gladwell rises to number six in the Canadian Non-Fiction list with The American Way of Killing.

Price Points and Publisher Strategies

The pricing strategies of major publishers like Bloomsbury, Minotaur, and Viking remain aggressive in the hardcover segment. Titles consistently range between $40.00 and $50.00, indicating a strong market for premium physical books. Knopf Canada supports Mary Lawson with Solace in Winter priced at $37.00. Penguin Random House titles like Eliza Sunshine by Michelle Good appear in Canadian Fiction at $27.00. This tiered pricing supports diverse reader demographics across fiction and non-fiction genres.

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Children and Young Adult Trends

Jeff Kinney maintains his grip on the Juvenile market with Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 21: Fight or Flight at number two. Dav Pilkey holds number one with Dog Man 15: A Sprinkle in Time, published by Graphix for $21.99. Suzanne Collins sees renewed interest with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping at number six. Holly Black and Solenne Songer rank seventh with A Conspiracy of Charming Monsters. These figures suggest strong family-oriented reading habits during the late autumn season.

Future Market Implications

The consistency of top performers like Sarah J Maas and Louise Penny suggests stable reader loyalty. New entrants like David Baldacci and Elinor Florence gain visibility through strategic placement. Publishers are leveraging holiday themes with titles like 25 Dates of Christmas by Kathryn Freeman. The data indicates a robust market for both established franchises and new literary voices. Readers continue to invest in physical books despite digital alternatives.