Sanders and Slotkin Oppose Schumer as Senate Democratic Leader, Seek New Generation

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elissa Slotkin announced they will not support Sen. Chuck Schumer as Democratic majority leader, calling for new leadership. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is considering a run, while Schumer says he is confident he will be elected.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Tuesday he would not be supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as the Democratic majority leader in the new Congress. The announcement sets up a seismic confrontation after the party's sweep to power in the midterm elections.

Sanders was joined by Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan at a news conference at the Capitol. Together they said there needs to be a new generation of leadership and a vigorous debate about the party's direction and future. A number of incoming Democratic senators have echoed the call.

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Sanders and Slotkin Call for Leadership Change

They signaled they would support another candidate over Schumer. The time is now for change, said Sanders, the independent from Vermont and essentially the father of modern progressivism in the U.S. And I will not be supporting Chuck to be re-elected as the Democratic leader. Slotkin, who said she is not actively seeking the job herself, explained that she wants to see potential Senate leaders present a full plan. The plan should cover the priorities for the new majority.

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I'm a no until and unless I see that from anyone, she said. The showdown has been building as Democrats marched across the Senate map to flip Republican-held seats. They won far beyond those that were initially competitive, including in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. Schumer recruited high-profile candidates that helped secure the majority.

Those included Sen. -elect Sherrod Brown in Ohio and Sen. -elect Roy Cooper in North Carolina. But his preferred candidates also lost primaries in Michigan and Maine.

Progressives Push for New Senate Leader

The progressive candidates prevailed and then went on to win their general elections. Democrats, particularly in the party's progressive wing, have been bombarding congressional offices with phone calls saying it's time for new leadership. Michigan Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed and other progressives have pushed for Sen.

Chris Van Hollen of Maryland as a potential contender. Van Hollen, who has previously said he is considering a run for president in 2028, is now also considering a run for Senate leader. It is not clear how much backing he would have. I am in the process right now of calling my colleagues, Van Hollen said at a Washington event Tuesday.

Internal Conflict Over Schumer's Future

Schumer, 75, has shown few signs of stepping aside, especially after he just led his party to power. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, gave a full throated defense of Schumer on Tuesday. She said this caucus is grateful for the work of Senator Schumer.

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I'm confident I will be elected, Schumer said at the Capitol. Pressed about his own future in an interview with AP shortly after the party's election wins, Schumer said he was focused on the year ahead. The focus has got to be on getting things done, he told AP. While Republicans have been meeting behind closed doors Tuesday to choose their party leaders for the next Congress, the Democrats in the Senate have just begun those conversations.

Schumer Faces Challenge from Within Party

Elections are expected later this month. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. , speaks at a campaign rally in support of Minnesota Lt.

Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Erica Dischino) Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Van Hollen Emerges as Potential Contender

, speaks at the Center for American Progress (CAP) post election forum, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , speaks during a panel at Crooked Con at the Walter E Washington Convention Center, in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2026.

(AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Lisa Mascaro And Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press Associated Press writer Steven Sloan contributed to this report.