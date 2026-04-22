San Jose Teen Charged with Murder in Tragic Death of 2-Year-Old Foster Child

A San Jose teen has been charged with murder after allegedly r*ping and strangling a two-year-old boy in foster care. The case has sparked outrage and an investigation into the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children Services due to prior concerns and the caregiver's criminal history.

The tragic death of two-year-old Jaxon has sparked outrage and a comprehensive investigation into the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children Services. The teen, now 18, faces murder charges after allegedly r*ping and strangling Jaxon with a hair tie while the child was in his foster care .

This horrific incident is not an isolated one; District Attorney Jeff Rosen revealed it is the third child to die while under the department’s care in recent years, prompting a demand for accountability and a thorough review of the foster care system. Jaxon’s grandmother had raised concerns over a week prior to his death, reporting a suspicious red mark around his neck to a social worker, a warning that tragically went unheeded.

The accused caregiver had a prior conviction for child endangerment, raising serious questions about the vetting process and the decision to place Jaxon in his care. The circumstances surrounding Jaxon’s placement were complex and fraught with challenges. Born nearly two months prematurely, Jaxon exhibited signs of fetal alcohol syndrome, presenting a range of physical, cognitive, and behavioral difficulties. His mother’s passing shortly after his birth and the father’s struggles with providing adequate care led to the county’s intervention.

Initially, Jaxon was placed with his grandmother, but concerns from relatives about potential danger led to a subsequent placement with an uncle. When that arrangement also proved unsuitable, Jaxon was ultimately placed with his accused cousin in San Jose this February. A social worker had previously determined the father was incapable of providing proper care, and the father’s outburst during a meeting regarding Jaxon’s future further solidified the need for continued external care.

The fact that the accused caregiver had a history of irresponsible behavior, including a 2014 incident involving driving under the influence with a young child in the car, adds another layer of concern and raises questions about the thoroughness of background checks. District Attorney Rosen is not only pursuing charges against the teen but is also investigating whether others, including employees of the Department of Family and Children’s Services, bear criminal responsibility for Jaxon’s death.

He emphasized the urgent need for systemic change and accountability within the department, questioning why such tragedies continue to occur repeatedly. The county has initiated a “comprehensive investigation” into Jaxon’s death but has declined to answer specific questions regarding the caregiver’s approval. They have pledged to publicly share the results of their investigation, along with an independent investigation being conducted by the state, to the extent permitted by law.

The case has ignited a public outcry, with many demanding answers and reforms to ensure the safety and well-being of children in the foster care system. The loss of Jaxon serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by children in care and the critical importance of robust oversight and preventative measures





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Foster Care Child Murder Santa Clara County Child Abuse Investigation

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