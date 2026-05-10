San Jose Earthquakes vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Battle for Top Spot in MLS Standings

The San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps faced off in a thrilling 1-1 tie, with the top-two teams in the Major League Soccer standings battling for supremacy. Daniel De Sousa Britto made crucial saves for the Earthquakes, while Sebastian Berhalter scored a late equalizer for the Whitecaps.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter scored a goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes — a battle between the top-two teams in the Major League Soccer standings.

The Earthquakes (9-1-2) lead the league with 29 points, three more than second-place Vancouver. Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — made back-to-back stops in the 57th minute and finished with four saves. The Whitecaps (8-1-2) are unbeaten, with four wins, in their last six games. Yohei Takaoka had two saves.

Preston Judd scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game to give the Earthquakes a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Berhalter ran onto a loose ball in the area a flicked in a first-touch shot with the outside of his foot to make it 1-1 in the 76th minute. Berhalter has eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists) in his last seven starts. The 1994 U.S. men's World Cup team was honoured before the match. Earthquakes: Visit the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Jose Earthquakes Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer Sebastian Berhalter Daniel De Sousa Britto 1-1 Tie Top-Two Teams Battle For Supremacy 1994 U.S. Men's World Cup Team Seattle Sounders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Francisco Catholic High School Has Outbreak of Tuberculosis'Officials confirmed seven active TB cases and 241 latent infections within the school community.'

Read more »

Sharks star Celebrini headlines Canada’s roster for world hockey championshipMacklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks headlines Canada’s roster for the world hockey championships in Switzerland.

Read more »

Wembanyama gives Spurs another gem in win over T-wolves to stake 2-1 series leadVictor Wembanyama delivered another masterpiece with 39 points, 15 rebounds and more game-wrecking defense for the San Antonio Spurs, who took a 2-1 lead in the second-round NBA playoff series with a 115-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Read more »

Toronto Rock advances to NLL Finals with 10-goal second-half comebackThe Toronto Rock, featuring rookie Sam English, staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the San Diego Seals in the NLL playoffs and advance to the NLL Finals. The Rock scored 10 goals in the second half to secure a 10-7 victory and a 2-1 series win.

Read more »