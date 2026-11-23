A powerful storm combined with king tides and El Niño could push San Francisco Bay water levels to near-record highs, prompting a rare coastal flood warning and emergency preparations at airports and across the city during the busiest travel days of the year.

San Francisco Bay could rise to near-record levels this week as a strong storm collides with some of the year's highest tides, threatening to flood city streets and a major West Coast airport on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service issued a rare coastal flood warning for Monday through Thanksgiving Day, with peak flooding around each morning's high tide and the highest water expected Wednesday. Water levels may reach as much as 2.8 feet above a normal high tide, approaching the record set in 1983, said Dylan Flynn, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office. Flyers fill airports this week, making travel disruptions a key concern.

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Storm Collides With King Tides and El Nino

San Francisco International Airport had more than 1.8 million passengers pass through its gates in the 12 days around Thanksgiving last year, and Oakland-San Francisco Bay Airport expects about 250,000 travelers. Another storm, a cold front, is coming that is stronger than what the region dealt with in the last couple of days, Flynn said, and it is arriving on top of king tides and El Niño.

All of that bumps the water level up, he said, adding that Thanksgiving week just happens to be unfortunately lining up with the highest tides seen in 40 years. As of Monday, forecasters expected water levels to reach 8.5 feet during Wednesday morning's high tide, inches shy of the 1983 record of 8.82 feet. City officials are preparing for tides exceeding 9 feet, Mayor Daniel Lurie said. Arriving at the airport could be its own challenge.

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Just getting there, driving through roads, we expect numerous road closures, Flynn said. The airports have taken a lot of mitigation efforts to stop the flooding, but San Francisco and Oakland International are both low-lying infrastructure, he said. So without those mitigations, they would have tidal flooding. Forecasters are in regular contact with both airports' emergency operations centers whenever heavy rain, flooding, strong winds or high tides are expected, he added.

Airports Deploy Flood Barriers and Pumps

The airports have known about this week's king tides well in advance, he said, and they are well prepared. While we do not know exactly what conditions might materialize, we are prepared to address any flooding issues that might arise, San Francisco International spokesperson Doug Yakel told CNN. SFO facilities staff have already ensured drainage areas are clear and pump stations are in top operating condition, he said.

Facilities staff will continue to monitor storm drains and airfield drainage outfall pipes to keep them free from debris and obstructions, and engineers will monitor pump stations to ensure they remain functional and have backup portable pumps ready to deploy as needed. The airport has also staged sandbags and portable flood barriers in high-risk areas, including locations susceptible to flooding and locations where stormwater runoff could affect airport operations.

The SFO Airside Operations team will conduct regular inspections of the airfield perimeter, taxiways, runways and vehicle service roads to identify any flooding or standing water and will coordinate alternatives as needed, Yakel said. Oakland-San Francisco Bay Airport recently finished raising and seismically reinforcing its perimeter dike, which protects the airport's primary runway, airport public information officer Kaley Skantz said in a statement to CNN.

Ahead of this week's tides, the airport serviced and tested its airfield pump systems, Skantz said. Airport crews and the cities of Oakland and Alameda have also cleared storm lines, and sandbags are in place in critical areas. Our OAK team is experienced in doing this kind of preparation, Skantz said. Travelers should be able to get there, too, according to the airport.

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Mayor Urges Residents to Rethink Travel

The two most-used routes in and out, Hegenberger Road and 98th Avenue, do not face risk of tidal flooding, Skantz said, and the airport is advising passengers to use them. CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warned an extremely serious situation was about to hit the city and urged residents to rethink their holiday plans.

I know there is a lot of travel for many of you as you head into the Thanksgiving holiday, but I am going to ask you all to consider not traveling unless it is absolutely essential starting Monday afternoon and going into Wednesday afternoon, Lurie said in a video posted to Instagram. We could see water at Ocean Beach reach all the way to the seawall, he said.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for Wednesday along the Pacific coast, including San Francisco's Ocean Beach, where 20- to 30-foot breaking waves could sweep people off the beach and into the ocean. Lurie said the city is opening its emergency operations center, with crews out every single day going forward. The Port of San Francisco is deploying flood barriers and pumps along the waterfront.

City Workers Distribute Sandbags to Residents

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is preparing for disruptions to transit and traffic across the city, particularly along the Embarcadero. The Department of Emergency Management is coordinating preparations among city and state agencies. City workers handed out 10,000 sandbags in a single day at a giveaway where residents waited in long lines, Lurie said. Crews worked from 5 a.m. until about 4 p.m. I know people have been waiting in line for a long time.

I appreciate San Franciscans preparing, he said. The mayor urged residents not to drive through floodwater, to stay out of the water and away from beaches, and to sign up for emergency alerts from AlertSF by texting their ZIP code to 888-777. Waymo has proactively paused service across the Bay Area. The company said it will monitor roadways through the week and gradually resume commercial ride-hailing services once conditions improve.

The US Coast Guard is also on standby. Airline glitches and storms could make for a messy U.S. Thanksgiving travel week, and a rider was seen driving a motor scooter through a partially flooded road in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2026, as captured by Jeff Chiu of the AP via CNN Newsource.