San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Ejected for Elbow Injury on Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid was elbowed by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama in the second quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference second-round playoff series, leading to an automatic ejection for the Spurs player. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Victor Wembanyama experienced his first career ejection Sunday in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals after throwing an elbow out of frustration at the throat of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid early in the second quarter.

Wembanyama was whistled for an offensive foul as soon as he struck Reid, who had swarmed the NBA Defensive Player of the Year outside the paint along with teammate Jaden McDaniels after the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama rebounded a missed 3-pointer by the Spurs. After a video review of the play -- which caught Reid on the right side of his jaw and neck area and sent him spinning and crashing to the floor -- referee Zach Zarba announced the foul was upgraded to a flagrant 2 for excessive contact above the neck.

That penalty triggers an automatic ejection. Sitting on the bench as the ruling was announced, Wembanyama appeared to ask teammate Harrison Barnes what a flagrant 2 meant. After Wembanyama slapped hands with each of his Spurs teammates on his way off the floor, with the arena sound system blaring Michael Jackson"s "Beat it!

", Reid sank both free throws to give the Timberwolves a 38-34 lead. Wembanyama finished with four points, four rebounds and three fouls in 13 minutes. The Associated Press contributed to this report





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Ejection Ablenow NBA Western Conference Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Naz Reid

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