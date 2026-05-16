San Antonio Spurs Defy Expectations, Advancing to Western Conference Finals

The San Antonio Spurs, led by a young core and strong backcourt, dominate the Timberwolves to reach the Western Conference finals, defying preseason expectations and showcasing their playoff potential.

The San Antonio Spurs weren’t expected to reach this level of success so early in their rebuild. Yet here they are, advancing to the Western Conference finals with confidence, momentum, and a roster that lacks only one thing: significant NBA playoff experience.

The Spurs, however, remain unfazed by external expectations. Their focus is squarely on their next series, where they will face the defending champions. After a dominant 139-109 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 6, which clinched their second-round series in six games, coach Mitch Johnson reflected on the team’s unexpected progress. We never talked about what we were supposed to be or what we were going to do, Johnson said.

We just knew that we had a lot of potential and were going to try to be the best team we could be. This surge was set in motion when the Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, a pivotal moment for a franchise already boasting five championships under the legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

But it was the strategic addition of a dynamic backcourt—led by 2024 fourth overall pick Chet Castle and 2025 second overall pick K.J. Harper, both of whom have flourished alongside two-time All-Star DeAaron Fox—that elevated the team. The Spurs’ roster is a testament to astute drafting and savvy front-office moves. Six of their nine core rotation players are first-round picks, and their cohesion is evident.

Castle and Harper, in particular, have shown remarkable adaptability, echoing Johnson’s praise as players who listen, adjust, and avoid repeating mistakes. On the court, their relentless fast breaks outmaneuvered the more experienced Timberwolves, showcasing a poised yet aggressive style. Wembanyama, meanwhile, returned from injury with a steady presence, scoring 19 points in Game 6 while emphasizing the Spurs’ ability to wear opponents down with their pace.

Though the team has only 11 playoff games under their belt, their composure suggests they belong on this stage. We’ve got guidance, Wembanyama said. We’ve got the best coaching staff, so we can trust them. This run to the conference finals is just the beginning





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