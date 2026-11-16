Toronto police have linked 17-year-old Cameron Marlor to the fatal shootings of Malik Abass and Brandon Blake and are searching for him, along with two other outstanding suspects.

Toronto police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with two fatal shootings in Etobicoke this month. Cameron Marlor has been linked to the deaths of Malik Abass and Brandon Blake, Det.

Sgt. Sandra Arruda said at a news conference Monday. Abass, 18, of Mississauga died in hospital after being shot in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall on Nov. 7. Blake, 18, of Barrie died in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue W. after he was shot on Nov. 10, police say.

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Marlor Wanted For Second And First Degree Murder

These are extremely serious allegations, Arruda said. The violence involved in these crimes demonstrates a serious, flagrant disregard for human life. Marlor is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder, attempted murder and several firearms related offences in connection with Abass death. He is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Blake death.

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Investigators linked Marlor to both homicides using shell casings from the scenes, Arruda said. She said police also arrested a 16-year-old on Nov. 14 in connection with Blake shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder. Armani Callender, 19, of Toronto, is also wanted in connection with the Nov. 7 shooting of Abass.

Other Suspects Also Face Serious Firearms Charges

He is facing four charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, knowingly not holding a licence and possession of a loaded regulated firearm. Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, is also wanted for the first-degree murder of Blake, police say. He was previously described as six feet, 175 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a distinctive tattoo on his right hand.

We are actively searching for these individuals and we will continue to do so until they are located, so if you know where they are, please contact police immediately, Arruda said Monday. Do not approach them or attempt to confront them. Arruda said the motive for the crimes is still being determined. But she said her message to the suspects is clear.

Contact your parents, contact a lawyer, turn yourselves in and lets put this to an end and keep the city safe, she said. This is tough, Arruda added. These are young people, they have families who care about them. We have to remember that. But ultimately they are violent.