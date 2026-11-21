Sam Rinzel scored the overtime winner and added two assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames, ending a nine-game road winless streak. Patrick Kane reached 1,415 career points, moving past Doug Gilmour on the NHL all-time list.

Sam Rinzel scored the overtime winner and recorded two assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks past the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday in Calgary. The victory snapped a nine-game road winless skid for the Blackhawks.

Chicago improved to 3-1-1 in their last five games with this result. Patrick Kane contributed a goal and two assists for Chicago. The 38-year-old winger now has 1,415 career points. This total moves him past Doug Gilmour into 22nd place on the NHL's all-time points list.

Also read Rinzel’s offensive rise lifts him into elite company with star defencemen

Patrick Kane Climbs NHL Points List

Adam Oates remains 21st with 1,420 points. Kane's career stats now stand at 510 goals and 905 assists. He celebrated his goal with teammate Rinzel during the second period. Rookie centre Anton Frondell left the game after two periods due to an undisclosed injury.

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Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato also scored for the Blackhawks. Kantserov has 10 goals, leading all NHL rookies. The Blackhawks went 1-for-2 on the power play. This performance improved their record to 7-for-14 over the last five games.

Rinzel became the first defenceman in Blackhawks history to record multiple assists in five consecutive games. He has accumulated 11 assists over that span. For Calgary, Ryan Strome and Yegor Sharangovich scored. Jonathan Castagna also netted a goal and added an assist.

Castagna's first three NHL goals have come in the last three games. Dustin Wolf made 29 stops for the Flames. He fell to a record of 5-6-2. The Flames tied the score 3-3 late in the third period.

Game Misconduct Penalty Changes Dynamics

Yegor Sharangovich one-timed a Ryan Strome pass into the top corner at 1:16 of the third period. This goal came on the power play following a major penalty and game misconduct. Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser received the penalty after elbowing Flames centre Martin Pospisil in the head. Pospisil left late in the second period with an upper body injury.

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The Flames allowed Chicago to pick up two points in regulation time. Chicago began the game with the home team Calgary. The game took place on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Calgary now begins a road trip on Monday.

They face the Ottawa Senators in their next game. The Flames' record stands at 10-12-2. The Blackhawks' record improved to 7-14-2. The team showed resilience after the extended road losing streak. Every player contributed to the final scoreline.