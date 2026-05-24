Sam Curran and Laurie Evans Star in Surrey vs Middlesex Blast Win, Bizarre Dismissal and a Stall in Reply

Surrey star batsman Sam Curran and Laurie Evans made a key contribution as Surrey survived a shaky start to their reply and won against Middlesex in the Blast. There was also a bizarre dismissal and a stalled response from the middle-order of Middlesex.

Sam Curran starred with the bat as Surrey eased to a six-wicket win over Middlesex at Lord's , with older brother Tom chipping in with one of the most bizarre dismissals seen in the Blast .

Sam Curran's unbeaten 71 and an 88-run partnership with Laurie Evans steered them home. The match also featured one of the strangest dismissals, when Ryan Higgins lost a grip on his bat trying to drive Tom Curran to the rope only for the bat to loop up back over his head and land on his stumps. Middlesex lost three wickets in four balls and only Luke Hollman and Eathan Bosch belatedly nudged up the total with some late-order hitting





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Sam Curran Surrey Middlesex Lord's Blast Sam Curran Laurie Evans Middlesex V Surrey In The Blast Sam Curran Score Laurie Evans Score Mcclys 96 Mcclys Sixes

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