Salvation Army Survey Reveals Rising Canadian Food Insecurity Amid Tariff Fears

The Salvation Army's 2026 survey shows 31% of Canadians skipping meals, with youth heavily impacted. Rising grocery costs and U.S. tariff concerns drive food bank demand.

Glenn van Gulik, national spokesperson for The Salvation Army, warns of a deepening crisis as new data reveals that 31 per cent of Canadians are skipping meals or reducing portion sizes due to unaffordable groceries. This figure represents a significant increase from 27 per cent recorded just last year, highlighting the accelerating pressure on household budgets across the nation.

Survey Data Highlights Economic Strain

The Salvation Army's 2026 Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis, based on a survey of 1,500 Canadians conducted by Edelman Intelligence between September 11 and September 18, 2026, provides a stark snapshot of financial hardship. The study indicates that reliance on community supports has also climbed, with 15 per cent of respondents seeking help from food banks and community service locations, up from 11 per cent in the previous year.

Also read More Canadians report skipping meals because they can't afford groceries: survey

Van Gulik described the situation as staggering, noting that many individuals arriving at Salvation Army doors had previously been donors themselves. The survey methodology involved an online Angus Reid Forum sample balanced and weighted by age, gender, and region, carrying a margin of error of approximately plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, nineteen times out of 20.

Young Adults Face Severe Financial Challenges

Canadians aged 18 to 34 are experiencing disproportionately high levels of food insecurity, with 41 per cent of this demographic reporting they have had to skip or reduce meals. Furthermore, 23 per cent of young adults accessed community food supports, while 76 per cent reported significant challenges in managing their limited financial resources compared to 55 per cent of those aged 55 and older.

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Van Gulik emphasized the emotional toll on families, noting that parents are often skipping meals to ensure their children have lunch or dinner for school. He observed that young people on fixed incomes are increasingly relying on family or friend networks to survive, a trend that has become increasingly difficult to witness at service locations daily.

Trade Policies Amplify Grocery Cost Concerns

Nearly 90 per cent of surveyed Canadians expressed worry that U.S. tariffs would cause prices for everyday goods to spike, reflecting heightened anxiety about the economic impact of the ongoing trade war. Three in five respondents stated that their households are already feeling the direct impacts of these trade policies, which Van Gulik noted trickles down into increased food insecurity.

Van Gulik stated that these ripple effects are really impacting Canadians, suggesting that the political and economic uncertainty surrounding international trade is exacerbating domestic affordability issues. The survey results suggest that the fear of rising prices is no longer a future possibility but a present reality for the majority of the population.

Food Banks Report Surging Demand for Services

Meaghan Erbus, Vice President of Advocacy and Stakeholder Relations with Harvest Manitoba, reports that the province's largest charitable food relief organization is serving approximately 60,000 people per month, with half of them being children. Erbus highlighted that this volume represents a 50 per cent increase in demand compared to levels seen since 2021.

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Erbus identified a combination of rising costs and stagnant wages as the primary drivers behind this surge. She explained that increased expenses for groceries, transportation, and other essentials, coupled with wages that have not kept pace, create a perfect storm for families needing to access food banks.

Youth Volunteers Respond to Community Needs

Daisy Adesokan, a 17-year-old volunteer at Harvest Manitoba, notes that the high cost of basic items, such as a single box of granola bars costing at least $5, reflects the broader economic difficulties. Adesokan, who packs food hampers, expressed concern that prices will continue to rise, impacting her own ability to buy food daily.

Adesokan views her volunteer work as a meaningful way to convert her economic anxieties into tangible community support. She stated that contributing to the food bank is like sowing a good seed for others, helping families face the same rising costs that worry her, ensuring they have one less thing to worry about during these difficult times.