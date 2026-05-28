Salesforce Shares Under Pressure After Soft AI Outlook, Investors Remain Cautious

Rishi Jaluria, managing director of software at RBC Capital Markets, discusses Salesforce’s latest earnings, the adoption of Agentforce and why investors remain in ‘wait-and-see’ mode despite signs of accelerating AI demand.

Rishi Jaluria, managing director of software at RBC Capital Markets, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Salesforce following the company reporting earnings. Salesforce shares are under pressure after the software giant issued a softer-than-expected outlook, reinforcing investor concerns about how artificial intelligence could reshape the software industry.

While the company highlighted growing momentum for its Agentforce AI platform, investors remain cautious about whether the technology can deliver meaningful long-term growth. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Rishi Jaluria, managing director, software at RBC Capital Markets, about Salesforce’s latest earnings, the adoption of Agentforce and why investors remain in ‘wait-and-see’ mode despite signs of accelerating AI demand. Investors remain cautious about whether AI tools such as Agentforce can drive sustainable long-term growth for software companies.

Salesforce reiterated confidence in accelerating revenue growth in the second half of the year despite softer near-term guidance. Questions persist about whether growth from AI products could cannibalize Salesforce’s core software business. Analysts say enterprises may still favour established vendors such as Salesforce for AI adoption because of security and governance concerns. Some investors view Salesforce’s stock valuation as increasingly attractive after the shares fell more than 30 per cent this year.

Rishi Jaluria, managing director of software at RBC Capital Markets, discusses Salesforce’s latest earnings, the adoption of Agentforce and why investors remain in ‘wait-and-see’ mode despite signs of accelerating AI demand





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