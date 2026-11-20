Grand Theft Auto VI has sold about 24.6 million units and generated 2.36 billion dollars in revenue since its Thursday launch, according to Sensor Tower, as the series returns after 13 years.

Grand Theft Auto VI has sold approximately 24.6 million units and generated 2.36 billion dollars in revenue since launching on Thursday, according to Sensor Tower, a market research firm that tracks mobile apps, digital advertising and consumer behavior online.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Sales

The game is the first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series in 13 years. It returns players to the series' sun-baked version of Miami, known as Vice City, a setting that has skewered American culture with fictionalized versions of New York and Los Angeles in past installments. The story of GTA VI centers on a couple trying to improve their circumstances through crime.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI launches worldwide as most pre-ordered game ever

Early reviews have noted that the game has a depth of relationship building that goes beyond the violent stickups and bank robberies. Earlier this month, the PlayStation blog said that GTA VI was the most preordered game in the history of its namesake store. Due to the demand, PlayStation said it was teaming with Rockstar Games to allow players to start preloading the game nine days early, so that they would be ready to play on launch day.

Advertisement

Industry Expert Discusses Performance

Joost van Dreunen, adjunct professor of economics and business of video games at NYU's Stern School of Business, discussed GTA VI during an appearance on BNN Bloomberg. His comments came as the game's commercial performance drew widespread attention. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 470 million units globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated 1 billion dollars in retail sales in just three days. An album cover image released by Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games shows Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. The Associated Press distributed the image.

Other News From November 20

Meanwhile, other news outlets reported a range of unrelated stories on November 20, 2026. Those items included an altercation that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man and a manslaughter charge laid by IHIT, and snow and ice expected to stick around with cooler weekend temperatures. Other reports said one person was taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a Calgary apartment building, and one person died while another was hospitalized after a head-on crash near Leduc.

Saint John received a 17 million dollar boost to combat homelessness, and CUPE gave the Nova Scotia government until Monday to return to the bargaining table as a strike loomed. A Winnipeg eatery was named among the best new restaurants in Canada, and a jury denied Ron Cyr's request for early parole eligibility. An influencer showed off a blind dog's tarot reading skills with viral results, and three people were displaced after a house fire on Bellagio Drive.

Advertisement

International And Local Updates

A Gapyeong monument honoured Canadian soldiers who fought in the Korean War. The defence minister said there were no changes to core cadet programming after cancellation emails, and a new federal digital transformation chief said he took the job for 1 dollar a year. The Children's Place filing for bankruptcy raised questions about what it means for Canadian customers. Doctors explained what IBD is and how they treat it.

France probed actor Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq over alleged gang rape. Pete Rose was posthumously pardoned by Trump after baseball's career hits leader was reinstated by MLB. A coach said Canada should be even higher and believes the team can climb into FIFA's top 20. Fluffy rabbits and a dark past drew tourists to a Japanese island.

Northeastern Florida was under flood threats from storms that had devastated coastal communities. UN climate talks were slammed by activists and leaders as fossil fuels went unmentioned in a draft agreement. Astronomers observed a huge puffy star engulf a smaller companion. The GTA VI album cover image was released by Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games and distributed by The Associated Press.