SAIT Highwood Restaurant Reopens After Renovation

SAIT's student-run Highwood restaurant reopens on November 20 in the John Ware building. This third iteration seats 230 guests and features new culinary programs.

SAIT's student-run restaurant is set to reopen on Friday, Nov. 20 after undergoing a massive renovation. The restaurant, located in the John Ware building on SAIT's main campus, closed in August. Each part of the dining experience from cooking, baking, plating and managing front-of-house service is executed by culinary and hospitality students at the post-secondary institution.

Historical Evolution of the Venue

The original Highwood was developed in 1977 as a makeshift restaurant to provide hands-on learning to students. Then, in 1997, the first purpose-built Highwood opened to guests. Now, almost 30 years later, the third iteration is striving to be one of the world's leading teaching restaurants.

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Leadership Vision for Future Hospitality

Generations of students have developed their craft, built their confidence and prepared for careers in hospitality within its walls. The reimagined Highwood honours that remarkable history while looking firmly to the future, according to James Overall, dean at SAIT's School of Hospitality and Tourism.

New Layout and Dining Capacity

The revamped Highwood, which can seat 230 guests, was designed by Calgary's Frank Architecture and includes a new lounge that offers its own unique menu featuring items like crispy duck wings, beef carpaccio and yellow fin tuna.

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Curated Menu and Special Events

The restaurant serves contemporary, elevated à la carte fare, including braised bison short rib, lamb wellington and lobster poutine, as well as homemade pasta and gourmet desserts. A private dining room is available for hosting smaller meetings or social events, while the entire restaurant can be rented for things like holiday parties and weddings.

Reservation and Booking Procedures

Reservations for the Highwood Kitchen and Bar can be made online via OpenTable.