Saint Mary's Sweeps UCLA to Advance in NCAA Baseball Tournament; Big Ten Left with Only Two Teams

Saint Mary's defeated UCLA twice in dramatic fashion, including a walk-off win in extra innings, to eliminate the Bruins from the NCAA baseball tournament. The Gaels now must beat Cal Poly twice to stay alive in the double-elimination regional, while the Big Ten conference's tournament presence dwindles to just Oregon and USC.

The UCLA Bruins were eliminated from the NCAA baseball tournament this weekend after losing twice to Saint Mary's. In a dramatic regional opener on Friday, the Gaels forced extra innings with a game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth and then secured a walk-off victory in the tenth.

Makoa Sniffen delivered the winning hit, driving in Cody Kashimoto with two outs, sealing a 3-2 triumph. The second game followed a similar tense pattern, with Jacob Johnson launching a solo homer in the top of the ninth to put Saint Mary's ahead, and Cam Staton closing out the pitching performance to clinch the series sweep.

This elimination is particularly notable because it leaves only Oregon and USC remaining from the Big Ten conference in the tournament, highlighting a disappointing overall performance by the league in college baseball this postseason. Saint Mary's, despite the sweep, must now fight through the double-elimination bracket. They face Cal Poly in an elimination game on Sunday, needing to beat the Mustangs twice-on Sunday and again on Monday-to advance, after previously losing 14-1 to Cal Poly in the tournament's early round.

The Gaels' resilience will be tested as they attempt to stave off elimination, while UCLA's season ends prematurely, adding to the Big Ten's postseason struggles





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College Baseball NCAA Tournament UCLA Bruins Saint Mary's Gaels Walk-Off Extra Innings Double Elimination Big Ten Cal Poly Mustangs

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