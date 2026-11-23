Two Boeing 747 aircraft once owned by Saddam Hussein are being sold by Iraqi Airways for $900,000 each after decades of abandonment in Tunisia. The historic jets, including a rare VIP 747SP, remain unairworthy with significant accumulated parking fees.

Two Boeing 747 aircraft once linked to the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein are currently being offered for sale at a price significantly lower than that of a luxury sports car.

The sale follows more than three decades of abandonment at a Tunisian airport, where the jets have sat in the harsh desert climate since 1991. Iraqi Airways is seeking US$900,000 for each individual aircraft, totaling $1.8 million if a buyer purchases both jets together. The most historically significant of the two aircraft is a Boeing 747SP, registered as YI-ALM and named Al-Qadissiya.

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Saddam Hussein Boeing 747SP VIP Features

This rare jet is one of only 45 Boeing 747SPs ever manufactured and was originally configured as a VIP transport for Hussein's government. Inside, the aircraft featured a private bedroom, a conference room, and a luxurious lounge equipped with sleeper seats. A previous photograph of the plane at Maryland's Andrews Air Force base in September 1989 highlights its distinct military-era livery before its eventual abandonment.

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The second aircraft involved in this sale is a Boeing 747-200, which was primarily used for commercial passenger and cargo operations. This larger jet was capable of seating 330 passengers, including 45 individuals in first class. Despite their varied purposes, both planes were stripped of their distinctive Iraqi markings and covered with white paint.

However, decades of exposure to the elements have caused the white paint to peel, gradually revealing the original green livery underneath. Both aircraft arrived at Tozeur-Nefta International Airport in southwestern Tunisia on January 1, 1991, just shortly before the onset of the Gulf War. Iraqi Airways initially attempted to maintain the VIP aircraft by sending technicians to the site twice a year.

Decades Abandonment Causes Massive Parking Fees

However, a combination of international sanctions, ongoing disputes involving Kuwait, and mounting airport fees eventually rendered any maintenance efforts impossible. The financial burden of keeping the planes in Tunisia has become astronomical. By 2020, parking charges alone had reportedly exceeded $5 million. The jets are now being sold without any technical guarantees and have been declared unairworthy by Tunisian authorities.

This status places the full burden of restoration and compliance on any potential buyer. Potential buyers are required to provide a substantial deposit of $180,000 for each aircraft. The remaining balance must be paid within five days of an accepted offer.

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In addition to the purchase price, buyers must cover all costs associated with transport, customs clearance, taxes, and any additional parking fees accrued until the sale is finalized. The bidding process is scheduled to be reviewed between December 21 and January 5. The sale is expected to conclude by January 7, 2027. This timeline gives prospective buyers ample time to arrange logistics for transporting the massive aircraft from Tunisia to their new location.

Stringent Buyer Requirements And Scrap Fears

The process is stringent to ensure that only serious parties with the financial capacity to handle such a project proceed. If no buyer emerges by the conclusion of the sale period, Iraqi Airways has stated that it may proceed to scrap the historic aircraft. This would mark the end of an era for these iconic jets, which serve as a tangible reminder of the Saddam Hussein regime.

The potential loss of these planes has drawn attention from aviation historians and collectors alike. The listing highlights the complex aftermath of international conflicts on civilian and military assets alike. The planes represent a unique intersection of aviation history, political upheaval, and economic reality. Their sale offers a rare opportunity for a private entity to own a piece of controversial history, despite the significant logistical and financial hurdles involved.

Historic Jets Await Final Fate Outcome

As the deadline approaches, the aviation community watches to see if a buyer will step forward to rescue these historic Boeing 747s from the desert. The outcome will determine whether these jets become part of a museum collection or are dismantled for parts. Their journey from the skies of Iraq to the sands of Tunisia has been long, and their final chapter remains unwritten.