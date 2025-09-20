Sacramento ABC Affiliate Targeted in Drive-by Shooting, Suspect Arrested

An ABC News affiliate in Sacramento, KXTV/ABC 10, was targeted in a drive-by shooting on Friday afternoon. The Sacramento Police Department arrested a suspect, Anibal Hernandez Santana, 64, facing multiple charges related to the incident. The shooting occurred after a protest against the network's handling of Jimmy Kimmel Live and is being investigated in connection to the political climate.

On Friday afternoon, at least three shots were fired into the KXTV / ABC 10 building, an ABC News affiliate in Sacramento , California, during a drive-by shooting. The Sacramento Police Department received the notification shortly after 1:30 local time. Despite the building being occupied at the time of the incident, thankfully, no one was injured. Initial reports indicated that a vehicle approached the building and an occupant within opened fire, targeting the lobby window.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Authorities immediately launched an investigation, seeking to determine the motive behind the attack and identify the individual or individuals responsible. The focus of the investigation centered on the potential targeting of the station and the intent behind the act of violence. Law enforcement officers began to examine evidence, interview potential witnesses, and gather intelligence to build a clear picture of the events that unfolded. The local community was shaken by the act of violence and there was a heightened sense of concern. The incident prompted discussions about the safety of journalists and media outlets, as well as the broader issue of political polarization and the dangers of incendiary rhetoric. \The Sacramento Police Department, through the diligent efforts of responding officers and investigators, announced the arrest of a suspect in the early hours of Saturday morning. The suspect, identified as Anibal Hernandez Santana, 64, of Sacramento, now faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building, and negligent discharge of a firearm. Law enforcement located and apprehended the suspect following the identification of the suspect vehicle, which led officers to a residence in the 5400 block of Carlson Drive. The arrest brought a sense of relief to the community, but also highlighted the importance of vigilance and the need to address the underlying causes of violence. The investigation into the shooting incident further revealed the complex landscape surrounding political commentary and the way it is used to shape perceptions in the current environment. The incident also highlighted the significance of identifying and addressing those responsible for acts of violence against journalists and media outlets, emphasizing the crucial role of a free press in a democratic society. \The context surrounding the shooting incident includes a protest that occurred prior to the attack on the ABC 10 building. The protest was related to the network's handling of Jimmy Kimmel Live, including a sign carried by a protester with a message: Trump=America’s Hitler, ABC=fascist enabler, Kimmel=truth teller. The protest, and the sign's message, underscore the highly charged political atmosphere and the intense feelings of anger and resentment that exist towards media outlets and specific figures. These circumstances highlight the complexities of our current times, and the need for civil discourse and thoughtful reporting. The incident has initiated dialogues about the influence of political discourse, media responsibility, and the potential for violence to occur. It also provides a crucial example of the significance of addressing the root causes of extremism and fostering a society where dialogue is prioritized over hostility. The recent events underscore the significance of promoting empathy and understanding to reduce the potential for future instances of violence and ensure a society based on mutual respect and open communication. This situation highlights the necessity of responsible journalism, media literacy, and the ability to distinguish between legitimate criticism and acts of violence





