Sabres make lineup changes for Game 3 against Canadiens

The Sabres have made some changes to their lineup for Game 3 against the Canadiens, with Luke Schenn and Conor Timmins set to form the bottom pair on defense. Luukkonen, the starting goalie, lost his spot after allowing four goals on 20 shots in Game 2. Lyon, a 33-year-old Finnish goalie, made 36 appearances during the season.

The Sabres have made some changes to their lineup for Game 3 against the Canadiens , with Luke Schenn and Conor Timmins set to form the bottom pair on defense.

Luke Schenn, a 36-year-old American, has not made an appearance in this postseason, while Conor Timmins, a 25-year-old Canadian, was seen working on the penalty kill at morning skate. Luukkonen, the starting goalie, lost his spot after allowing four goals on 20 shots in Game 2. Lyon, a 33-year-old Finnish goalie, made 36 appearances during the season. The Sabres aim to even their series at two games apiece with a Game 4 victory in Montreal





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Sabres Lineup Changes Game 3 Canadiens Luke Schenn Conor Timmins Luukkonen Lyon Penalty Kill Game 2 Loss Regular Season Postseason Even Their Series Game 4 Victory

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