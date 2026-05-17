Sabres' Alex Lyon to Start in Game 6 as They Face Elimination in East Final

The Sabres' hope of advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs has dwindled with Game 6 looming in their East Final matchup, with their hopes resting on goalie Alex Lyon's ability to prevent their ouster.

Alex Lyon will get the start for the Sabres in a Game 6 on Saturday night in which Buffalo is facing elimination at the hands of a higher-seeded opponent.

Lyon was the first goalie off the ice at the team’s morning skate, and he led the team out for pre-game warmups. Ruff benched Lyon after a Game 3 loss in favor of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who delivered a win in Game 4 but struggled in Game 5, a loss that ended in a 5-3 margin on a night where the Sabres had a chance to take full control of the series on home ice.

When Ruff first turned to Lyon after Luukkonen faltered in a Game 2 loss, Lyon owns a record of 4-3 with a .917 save percentage and 2.25 goals against average. Luukkonen’s numbers check in at a .851 SV% and 4.20 GAA. Buffalo’s collapse in Game 5 saw them lose a game in which they had taken a lead on three different occasions in the first period.

Now, the Sabres are looking to stay alive in their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, and with a win, they’d force a Game 7 back home at KeyBank Arena, where they have struggled more than they have thrived during this run. The Hurricanes, the top seed in the East, went 8-0 by sweeping their first two series against Ottawa and Philadelphia.

Game 1 of the East Final will be in Raleigh on Tuesday if Montreal wins Saturday, or on Thursday if Buffalo forces a Game 7





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Sabres East Final Alex Lyon Game 6 Eliminated

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