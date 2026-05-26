Sabalenka's Net Rush and Walton's Upset Define Day One at the French Open

Aryna Sabalenka leveraged the heat‑fueled fast clay to dominate with aggressive net play, while wild‑card Adam Walton stunned Daniil Medvedv in five sets. Other seeds advanced as the tournament kicks off under scorching conditions.

Top‑seeded Aryna Sabalenka made a statement in the opening day of the French Open , exploiting the scorching Paris heat to unleash an aggressive, net‑charging style that shocked many observers.

The Belarusian world number one opened on Court Philippe‑Chatrier against Spanish qualifier Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, ranked 50th in the world, and dispatched her in straight sets, 6‑4, 6‑2. Sabalenka repeatedly charged to the net, executing crisp approaches and decisive volleys that left her opponent scrambling.

'That is the most enjoyable part of my game right now, being able to finish points at the net,' she told reporters after the match. 'I am proud to have improved that aspect of my play. ' The unusually high temperatures - a forecasted minimum of 32 °C (90 °F) for three consecutive days - have altered the dynamics of the red clay, drying the surface faster and making it play quicker than usual.

This shift has allowed players who favour a more forward‑playing style to experiment with tactics more commonly seen on hard and grass courts. Sabalenka, who reached the final in Paris last year before falling to Coco Gauff, said the conditions suited her aggressive instincts.

'I hope this is the perfect condition for me, it really fits my game,' she added. Her performance also highlighted a broader trend among top players adapting to the heat, using the faster court to shorten points and conserve energy for the grueling two‑week tournament. The day also produced a dramatic upset in the men's draw. Unseeded Australian Adam Walton, a wild‑card entrant ranked 97th, staged a remarkable five‑set triumph over world number eight Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian veteran started strongly, taking the opening set 6‑2, but Walton answered with a dominant 6‑1 second set. The match swung back and forth, with Medvedev rebounding to claim the third set 6‑1 before Walton again forced a decider by winning the fourth set 6‑1. In the final set, Walton held his nerve to close out the match 6‑4, completing a comeback that demonstrated his resilience and shot‑making variety.

After the victory, the Australian praised the crowd's energy despite the sweltering conditions, noting that the intense atmosphere added to the pressure of facing a top‑ten opponent. Medvedev, who has struggled to find rhythm on the slower clay this season, expressed disappointment but remained optimistic about adjusting his game plan for the upcoming rounds. Other notable results included 17th‑seed Iva Jovic's comfortable win over close friend and fellow rising star Alexandra Eala, with a scoreline of 6‑4, 6‑2.

Jovic's aggressive baseline play and precise serve placement allowed her to dictate the rallies from the outset. In the night session, Jannik Sinner, the world number two and holder of a 29‑match winning streak, prepared to face French wild‑card Clement Tabur. Sinner's recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, and his upcoming match is expected to draw significant attention as he seeks to extend his unbeaten run.

Overall, day one of Roland‑Garros showcased a blend of dominant performances, surprising upsets, and strategic adaptations to the extreme weather, setting the stage for an intriguing tournament narrative as the clay‑court season progresses





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