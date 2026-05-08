Saanich Launches Online Survey for 2026 Climate Plan

The District of Saanich seeks public input on its draft 2026 Climate Plan, proposing actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare the region for climate-related impacts. The updated plan builds on progress made since the district adopted its 2020 Climate Plan.

The District of Saanich launches an online survey to gather feedback for its 2026 Climate Plan , proposing actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare the region for climate-related impacts.

The updated plan builds on progress made since the district adopted its 2020 Climate Plan. The draft plan includes a range of proposed transportation and land-use initiatives, including expanding active transportation infrastructure, improving transit access, supporting electric vehicle adoption, and updating parking regulations. The plan was informed by several years of consultation with residents, First Nations, technical experts, community organizations, and climate risk assessments and data analysis





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District Of Saanich Online Survey 2026 Climate Plan Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Preparing The Region For Climate-Related Impac Transportation Initiatives Land-Use Initiatives Active Transportation Infrastructure Protected Bike Lanes Increased Bus Frequency EV Charging Stations E-Bikes Electric Vehicles Community Engagement Climate Risk Assessments Data Analysis

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