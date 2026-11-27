Saanich council will vote on Nov 30 regarding a district-wide cycling infrastructure moratorium and a Mann Avenue bike lane review, sparking debate with Capital Bike.

Saanich council is preparing to address two significant proposals concerning local transportation infrastructure during its scheduled meeting on November 30. The agenda features a proposed district-wide moratorium on new cycling infrastructure and a specific review of the existing bike lane configuration on Mann Avenue. These motions are expected to generate substantial discussion among councillors, residents, and advocacy groups regarding the balance between pedestrian safety, vehicular parking, and active transportation networks.

Core Details of the Proposed Moratorium and Review

The primary motion calls for a temporary pause on the installation of new bike lanes and traffic calming measures across the entire municipality. This moratorium would apply strictly to projects that have not yet been secured by contract, allowing ongoing initiatives to proceed without interruption. The second motion targets the Mann Avenue corridor specifically, requesting that municipal staff examine alternative designs for the current bike lane. This review aims to identify potential modifications, including the possibility of restoring some residential parking spaces that were removed during the original infrastructure installation.

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Councillor McGeachie Seeks Common Ground on Mann Avenue

Ward councillor Matt McGeachie introduced the Mann Avenue motion after receiving significant feedback from constituents during his recent campaign efforts in the neighbourhood. He noted that many residents expressed frustration regarding the underutilization of the cycling infrastructure and the substantial loss of available parking. McGeachie clarified that the intent of the proposal is not to dismantle cycling support entirely but to explore viable alternatives through staff analysis. He suggested that pathways through nearby parks or adjusted lane configurations might offer a compromise that respects both cyclists and local homeowners.

Capital Bike Raises Concerns Over District-Wide Halts

The organization Capital Bike has formally expressed concern regarding the potential impact of the district-wide moratorium on planned safety improvements. In a news release issued on November 26, the group highlighted several critical projects that could be jeopardized by the proposed pause. These include protected cycling lanes along Gorge Road between Tillicum Road and Harriet Road, as well as upgrades to the Cloverdale, Cook, and Quadra intersection. Additional routes cited as at-risk include cycling enhancements on Chatterton Way and traffic calming work on Falmouth Road, Cadillac Avenue, and Seaton Street.

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Advocacy Group Warns Against Undermining Safety Plans

Capital Bike executive director Ian MacKichan argued that halting these investments would contradict the municipality's established road safety strategies. He emphasized that the proposed transportation improvements are designed to create safer streets for all users, including children walking to school and individuals accessing recreational facilities. The organization stated that a moratorium would undermine the Active Transportation Plan and the Road Safety Action Plan, both of which were developed following extensive public consultation processes. MacKichan urged the council to consider the broader safety benefits of these infrastructure projects rather than focusing solely on individual street configurations.

Public Input and Next Steps for Council Voting

Councillor McGeachie acknowledged that he has received input from both cyclists who rely on the current infrastructure and residents who desire changes to the parking situation. He described the proposed review as an effort to find a middle ground where neither group feels they have completely lost out on community needs. The Saanich council is scheduled to consider these motions on November 30, with public comment sessions set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers. Residents interested in providing feedback or supporting their preferred outcome can register to speak by emailing the council at council@saanich.ca ahead of the deadline.