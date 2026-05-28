Saab says Canada could produce Gripen jets for Ukraine if chosen over F-35

Swedish defence firm Saab has stated that if Ottawa selects its Gripen E fighter jets, Canada could become a production and export site for some of the aircraft intended for Ukraine's air force, with up to 20 Gripens to be built for Ukraine under an EU loan and Sweden donating 16 older models. This comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney's government continues a year-long review of a potential 88 F-35 jet order, a process started after U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war. Saab's deputy CEO Andres Carp noted the complexity of the decision and the lack of a fixed timeline. The announcement was made at the Cansec defence trade show in Ottawa, where a Gripen replica was displayed, underscoring the competitive procurement landscape and the potential for Canadian industry involvement in supporting Ukraine.

Swedish defence firm Saab has indicated that if Ottawa selects its Gripen E fighter jets , Canada could become a production and export hub for some of the aircraft intended for Ukraine's air force.

According to Saab, up to 20 Gripen jets will be manufactured for Ukraine under a European Union support loan agreement, with Sweden additionally donating 16 older-model Gripens to the war-torn nation. Saab's deputy CEO, Andres Carp, explained to The Canadian Press that Canada might serve as a production site for these jets, enabling delivery to Ukraine if the federal government decides to invest in the program.

This potential arrangement emerges as Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government continues a prolonged review-spanning over a year-into whether to finalize a full order of 88 F-35 fighter jets. Carp noted that while Saab has not been given a specific timeline for the conclusion of this review, the company acknowledges the complexity of the decision.

The political review of the F-35 procurement was initiated by Carney in March of last year, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified trade tensions with Canada by launching a trade war. The revelation was highlighted at the Cansec annual defence industry trade show in Ottawa on Thursday, May 28, 2026, where a replica of the Saab Gripen multirole fighter aircraft was displayed.

Saab's proposal positions Canada as a key player in supporting Ukraine's air defense capabilities while also bolstering domestic aerospace industry involvement. The Gripen E, a modern multirole fighter, is positioned as a flexible and cost-effective alternative to the F-35, with potential for technology transfer and local job creation. The government's deliberations come amid broader geopolitical and economic considerations, including the impact of U.S. trade policies on Canadian defence procurement and industrial strategy.

Carp emphasized that Saab's offer is scalable and can align with Canada's sovereign requirements and international commitments. The ongoing F-35 review reflects the government's cautious approach to a major defence acquisition, weighing factors such as cost, interoperability with allies, and industrial benefits. Saab's involvement in the Ukrainian supply chain through EU funding and Swedish donations adds a layer of multinational cooperation that could be facilitated by Canadian participation.

The situation underscores how defence procurement decisions are increasingly intertwined with foreign policy and alliance dynamics, especially in the context of Russia's war on Ukraine. Canadian industry stakeholders are closely watching developments, as the outcome will shape the future of the country's aerospace sector and its role in global defence supply chains.

The Liberal government faces pressure to both support Ukraine and enhance domestic defence industrial base, making the Gripen option potentially attractive if it meets operational needs and offers favourable economic offsets. The trade show display of the Gripen replica serves as a visual reminder of the competitive landscape for the fighter jet procurement, which has been a contentious and long-delayed process.

Saab's statement about Canadian production for Ukraine introduces a new dimension, suggesting that a decision for Canada to procure Gripens could have immediate secondary benefits for a coalition partner. The interplay between the F-35 review and the Gripen opportunity highlights the intricate balance between national defence requirements and international solidarity. As the review continues, Saab and other competitors will likely refine their proposals to address Canada's specific strategic and industrial priorities





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Saab Gripen Canada Defence Procurement F-35 Review Ukraine Air Force Fighter Jets Mark Carney Cansec Trade Show EU Support Loan Swedish Defence Canadian Aerospace Industry

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