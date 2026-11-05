S&P/TSX Small Cap Leaders Post Q3 Gains Despite Mixed Analyst Views

Savaria, North American Construction, Bird, and Linamar report strong Q3 revenues. The S&P/TSX Small Cap Index hits record highs as stakeholders analyze profitability and outlooks for Canadian small-cap stocks.

Canada's S&P/TSX Small Cap Index reached a record high of 1,496.55 on June 2, reflecting a robust 27 percent gain over the past 52 weeks. This upward trajectory coincides with the U.S. Russell 2000 index, which rose approximately 17 percent over the same period to peak at 3,069.71 on August 14. Following the market close on Wednesday, several prominent Canadian small-cap companies released their third-quarter financial results, revealing a mixed landscape of record revenues and varied analyst reactions. Savaria Corp, North American Construction Group Ltd, Bird Construction Inc, and Linamar Corp all reported figures that exceeded or closely tracked market expectations, highlighting the resilience of the sector despite inflationary pressures and shifting global demand.

Savaria Revenue Growth Meets Expectations

Savaria Corp reported third-quarter revenue of $245 million, a 9 percent increase from the $224.8 million recorded a year ago. This figure surpassed S&P Capital IQ estimates of $243.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 10 percent to $52.1 million from $47.6 million in the prior year. Net earnings climbed to $23.1 million, or 32 cents per share, compared to $19.5 million, or 27 cents per share, last year. However, adjusted earnings of 32 cents fell short of the 35-cent expectation. TD analyst Cheryl Zhang labeled the results as neutral, noting that consistent execution and 6.8 percent organic growth supported the stock's 36 percent gain. Zhang highlighted that EBITDA margins held at all-time high levels despite inflation, with favorable secular trends supporting further re-rating potential.

Also read TSX futures climb over 1% as Democrats seize Congress; key data in focus

North American Construction Beats Revenue Forecast

North American Construction Group Ltd reported third-quarter revenue of $413.3 million, significantly higher than the $317.2 million recorded a year ago and exceeding S&P Capital IQ expectations of $405.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $100.1 million, up from $99 million a year ago, though this missed the S&P Capital IQ forecast of $108 million. The company reported a net loss of $24.2 million, or 90 cents per share, contrasting with a $17.3 million profit, or 56 cents per share, in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share were 25 cents, well below the 52-cent expectation. CEO Barry Palmer stated that revenue remained near the quarterly record of $450 million, underpinning a raised full-year revenue outlook. Palmer noted tangible benefits from fleet optimization in Canada and opportunities to improve productivity in Australian businesses, while acknowledging that Fargo was a significant disappointment.

Advertisement

Bird Construction Secures Major Multiyear Agreements

Bird Construction Inc announced $1.1 billion in new project awards and multiyear agreements after markets closed on Wednesday. The wins include renewals and expanded service offerings with six existing clients under agreements ranging up to five years. The company also secured a significant electrical services scope for a large-scale health care redevelopment project in Alberta, new contracts for public infrastructure in B.C., and industrial construction awards for a new structure supporting Ontario's nuclear sector. Stifel analyst Ian Gillies affirmed a positive view that Bird Construction can deliver multi-year organic revenue growth above 10 percent through 2030. Gillies noted that the awards imply a 1.0x book-to-bill in the fourth quarter of 2026. He emphasized that the diversified portfolio is not solely dependent on data center developments, suggesting that Canadian projects may accelerate if U.S. data center development slows, given the natural gas resources available in Alberta and B.C.

Linamar Reports Sales Growth Amid Mobility Concerns

Linamar Corp reported mixed third-quarter results, with sales of $3.08 billion rising from $2.5 billion a year earlier. This exceeded S&P Capital IQ estimates of $2.93 billion. Net earnings were $153.5 million, or $2.59 per share, compared to $150.1 million, or $2.51 per share, last year. Earnings expectations were $2.68 per share for the latest quarter. Executive chair Linda Hasenfratz described the quarter as solid despite softening markets, noting that sales and earnings growth were achieved. However, one analyst downgraded the stock due to reducing visibility in the outlook for its mobility division. The Guelph-based manufacturer of auto parts and industrial products continues to navigate a complex macroeconomic environment, balancing strong sales performance with cautious outlooks for specific business segments.