Canada's main stock index rose more than 1,000 points and U.S. markets surged after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, fueling a broad recovery in AI-related shares and lifting gold and mining stocks.

Canada's main stock index closed up more than 1,000 points on Monday as U.S. markets also surged higher, regaining losses from the end of last week.

The rebound came after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, returning him to the post he resigned from following an admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1,022.06 points at 34,211.91. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,537.81 points at 49,685.14. The S&P 500 index was up 341.90 points at 7,252.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1,522.90 points at 24,140.63.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates CEO Jensen Huang Amid Stock Surge

AI Rally Boosts Canadian Markets

Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp., said Monday's rally was being largely driven by Huang's return. He said that is really triggering a broad recovery in stocks related to AI. Chopra added that the positive sentiment is spilling into Canadian markets, where gold and mining shares are also moving upwards. The December gold contract was up US$147.50 at US$3,662.90 an ounce.

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Chopra said the TSX is getting a double boost from both stronger gold prices and renewed enthusiasm for technology spilling over from the U.S. He called those two very powerful drivers for Canadian equities today. How AI-related stocks perform matters incredibly for the broader North American market because Nvidia and other chip stocks have grown into some of Wall Street's largest and most influential.

Coming into the day, a one per cent swing for Nvidia's stock carried more of an effect on the S&P 500 than a one per cent move for all but two of the 500 companies in the index. AI stocks and the broader U.S. market have been prone to extreme reversals since the summer, not only week to week but even hour to hour.

Long Term AI Valuation Concerns Persist

Monday's strength could easily give way to more losses because of the long list of worries dogging the industry. Despite Monday's rally, Chopra said investors still have longer-term questions about AI valuations, spending and the future profitability of the sector. He said there are still concerns about profitability in the AI space, the fact that interest rates have risen, the fact that growth could be slowing and the fact that valuations in the AI sector are quite high.

Chopra said he does not think today takes away from that. Beyond general concerns that AI stock prices shot too high and entered into a bubble, worries are also high that a Democratic-controlled U.S. Congress and statehouses across the country could increase regulations on the AI industry. The Canadian dollar traded for 69.54 cents US compared with 69.81 cents US on Friday. The January crude oil contract was down US$2.98 at US$80.43 per barrel.

Other stories drawing attention on Monday included Highway 407 tolls set to go up on Jan. 1, with details on how much more drivers will have to pay. A man was arrested in connection with the shattering of a police vehicle window, according to Vancouver police. New natural gas legislation could allow Alberta to appoint a provincial authority. Alberta is also proposing a security deposit and $1 million fines aimed at preventing elector list misuse.

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A Quebec judge suspended a law that removed the mandatory oath to the King. Alberta will begin a search for a new privacy commissioner as the United Conservative Party denies a contract renewal. A cyber attack caused a days-long email outage, Bell MTS confirmed. An event aimed at bringing the magic of Christmas to Children's Hospital also took place.

Nvidia Executive Described As AI Godfather

Environment and Climate Change Canada warned of a snow squall in Barrie, saying travel may be hazardous. An appeal was dismissed, meaning a Brampton man will remain behind bars for killing a University of Windsor student. Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. in September were up again. Nvidia's Jensen Huang was described as the indispensable godfather of AI.

Canadian provinces are looking further afield to fix a family doctor shortage. The Batmobile stalled at auction by failing to meet the seller's minimum price. Carlos Alcaraz joined an elite club by adding the ATP Finals trophy to his career Grand Slam. Iraqi Airways offered abandoned jumbo jets for US$1.8 million.

Advice was offered on how to sanitize a cutting board, whether it is plastic or wood. Airline glitches and storms could make for a messy U.S. Thanksgiving travel week. Prosecutors abandoned a plan to use an AI simulation of a murdered woman's voice in a death penalty case.