Anthropic raised US$81 billion in the largest public stock offering ever, making its Nasdaq debut on Nov. 19, 2026. The AI company is also hiring a gas lead for Canada with a salary up to half a million dollars.

Anthropic has clinched the biggest public stock offering ever, raising US$81 billion as its shares made their stock market debut today. The AI company's co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei, along with co-founder and president Daniela Amodei, participated in the opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York for the Anthropic IPO on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

The debut comes despite recent investor worries about the AI sector. Anthropic is also hiring a gas lead for Canada with a salary of up to half a million dollars. In Toronto, Canada's main stock index was down nearly 300 points in late-morning trading. U.S. stock markets were mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq higher ahead of the launch of Anthropic shares.

Also read Anthropic Raises US$81 Billion in Biggest IPO Ever, Stock Futures Jump

US Stock Market Performance Update

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 484.20 points at 49,713.97. The S&P 500 index was down 17.69 points at 7,305.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.05 points at 24,478.94. In commodities, the January crude oil contract was up US$1.02 at US$83.33 per barrel. The December gold contract was down US$64.70 at US$3,677.20 an ounce.

Advertisement

Companies in this story include TSX:GSPTSE and TSX:CADUSD. The Canadian Press reported the market figures from Toronto, with the Associated Press photo from the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York. Other business and national stories on the day included Alberta small business owners concerned about a tumultuous winter, according to a report. Three vehicles struck deer on Hwy. 416 in Ottawa, and one driver was charged with careless driving.

A former Nova Scotia judge was appointed to lead a review of an unsolved P.E. I. murder. Police reported a hit and run in Sudbury at Lasalle and Atlee. A truck on fire forced the closure of Hwy. 11 in Orillia.

Saskatchewan researchers are raising awareness about a silent pandemic. A former top Mountie was set to be sentenced for assault on a teen in B.C. court. Four men were found guilty of crimes against a British woman whose husband advertised her for sex online. Ottawa planned to study Divorce Act reform to address family violence.

Health Canada and International News

Health Canada approved Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill for weight loss. Putin criticized disregard for a sports ruling after Russia was barred from hockey world juniors. A woman whose passion was destroying her body is now redirecting it as head coach of Canada's National Women's Golf team. A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for US$190 million, smashing an auction record.

Advertisement

A cheese that had been sitting on a shelf for two years was named the world's best. Intense flooding slammed Florida from a developing storm that could snarl early Thanksgiving travel on the East Coast. The health and environment costs of a chemicals threat could total over US$1 trillion, according to a report. An investigation into an Iron Age bog body found death by deliberate decapitation.