Canadian and American stock markets suffered significant losses on Friday, with the S&P/TSX composite dropping nearly 2.5 percent and U.S. indices also plummeting amid a broader week of decline.

Canadian and U.S. stock markets experienced a severe downturn on Friday, continuing a difficult week for investors across North America. The S&P/TSX composite index slid nearly 2.5 per cent, while U.S. benchmarks also posted sharp declines amid a broad sell-off.

The Toronto Stock Exchange closed at 33,189.85, representing a loss of 838.88 points. This drop marks a significant milestone in a string of heavy losses that has gripped the Canadian market. It represents the seventh consecutive day of declines for the benchmark index. Since November 11, the TSX has fallen 8.8 per cent, reflecting growing investor anxiety.

Also read Canadian Stocks Face Correction After Riding Wave of Global Uncertainty

TSX Record High Losses Spark Economic Anxiety

The index has also lost more than 10 per cent from its record high set in late August. This consistent downward trajectory has raised concerns about the immediate economic outlook. In the United States, trading was equally turbulent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 949.73 points to close at 48,147.33.

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The decline occurred despite the stock market debut of artificial intelligence heavyweight Anthropic the previous day. The S&P 500 index dropped 265.44 points to finish at 6,910.39.

Tech and Commodity Markets Face Steep Declines

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered a steeper relative loss, falling 1,261.47 points to end at 22,617.73. Tech stocks were particularly hard hit during the session. Commodity markets also saw downward pressure during the trading day. The January crude oil contract decreased by 97 cents US to trade at US$83.41 per barrel.

Investors appear to be reassessing energy demand forecasts amid the broader market weakness. Precious metals faced similar headwinds. The December gold contract fell US$170.10, settling at US$3,515.40 an ounce. The sharp decline in gold prices was unusual, as the metal often serves as a safe-haven asset during equity market turmoil.

Currency and Precious Metals Reflect Market Volatility

Currency markets reflected the mixed sentiment. The Canadian dollar traded at 69.81 cents US, compared to 69.85 cents US on Thursday. This slight depreciation highlights the relative strength of the U.S. dollar against its northern neighbor. The confluence of these declines across equities, commodities, and currencies signals a coordinated market correction.

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Investors are digesting a week of negative data and shifting expectations regarding global growth. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 20, 2026. The market movements underscore the volatility currently facing North American financial centers.