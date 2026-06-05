S&P's IPO Policy Shift and AI Fatigue Test Market Optimism as Jobless Claims Signal Caution

Andrew Pyle of CIBC Wood Gundy discusses the S&P's decision not to fast-track major IPOs, rising investor caution towards AI stocks after Broadcom and CrowdStrike earnings, and why jobless claims may be a more telling labour market indicator than payroll data, amid sector rotation and persistent inflation risks.

Andrew Pyle, senior investment advisor and portfolio manager at CIBC Wood Gundy, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook on the markets. Investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence is being tested as several high-profile technology companies face harsh market reactions despite relatively modest earnings disappointments.

At the same time, investors are weighing signs of a cooling U.S. labour market and shifting capital into other sectors. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Andrew Pyle, senior investment advisor and portfolio manager at CIBC Wood Gundy, who discussed the implications of the S&P's decision not to fast-track major IPOs into its indices, the evolving outlook for AI-related stocks, and why jobless claims may be a key indicator to watch through the summer.

The S&P's decision not to fast-track major IPOs into its indices may help prevent distortions and reduce forced buying by passive investment funds. Recent reactions to Broadcom and CrowdStrike results suggest investor expectations for AI-related companies have become increasingly demanding. The pullback in technology shares appears to be driving sector rotation rather than a broad retreat from equities. Rising U.S. jobless claims could signal labour market weakness ahead, even as payroll data remains relatively strong.

Higher energy prices and persistent inflation pressures remain important risks that may not be fully reflected in current asset prices. Andrew Pyle, senior investment advisor and portfolio manager at CIBC Wood Gundy The S&P is not fast-tracking big IPOs like SpaceX into its indices. It's bringing up questions of whether the rules need to be rewritten. Here to talk about that and more is Andrew Pyle, senior investment advisor and portfolio manager at CIBC Wood Gundy.

It's great to have you join us. Thanks so much. What do you make of this, this new kind of regulation, I guess, from some of these indices? Well, I think it's great news for investors.

I think it's good to see that we still have adults in the room when it comes to the most important benchmark stock index in the world. The fact that we're not going to fast-track some of these mega-cap companies with IPOs like we're doing on the Nasdaq, I think that's good news for investors.

I think it takes away some of the concern, Lindsay, that some would have had that perhaps this was going to lead to distortions in the index, would lead to active and passive managers reallocating to get these new positions into the portfolios, into the indices. So I think it's good news. I think it's a bit of a curveball for some, but I think it's good news at the end of the day.

We're obviously watching for a number of big IPOs, including SpaceX, Anthropic, OpenAI. Is there any one you're watching in particular in terms of how it moves the markets and affects things once that IPO is actually launched?

Well, I think we're going to watch all of them because, obviously, we have seen situations in the past where a stock has been very much anticipated - think back to Facebook in 2012 - only to see the stock really not perform afterwards. So I think there's going to be a ton of focus on SpaceX, a ton of focus on Anthropic, and this comes at a time when the market is starting to lose some momentum.

We've seen a massive upsurge in markets up until this week, and that momentum, if it continues to fade, could actually speak to how successful these IPOs will be when they come through. Okay, I want to get a broader sense of the markets now in terms of what we're seeing today, but also you say there were two notable cracks this week that might portend what's in store for us as we wrap up the first half of this year.

Explain what you mean by that. What were those two notable cracks that you saw? Well, I think one crack was the results we saw from Broadcom in terms of disappointing results for the last quarter. Obviously, the stock is taking a beating in the pre-open, and I think, again, it's just a little bit of a warning sign with respect to the AI trade that this thing cannot continue at this pace forever.

It's not to say the AI trade is going to go away, but I think that's one potential crack in the landscape, Lindsay. The other crack was really what we saw in the jobless claims numbers yesterday. Now, of course, we had a report this morning on U.S. jobs that was absolutely fantastic, well beyond economists' expectations, but still pretty much a lagging indicator.

The claims data is going to give us a better view to what we expect on the labour market side as we work our way through June, July and August, and I think that's a potential crack in the labour force. Again, that's a very difficult comment for me to make this morning, obviously after these headlines, but it is something that we need to watch. Interesting.

You've also, we saw some results come out over the last couple of days, yesterday in particular, for Broadcom and CrowdStrike, those two companies coming in below estimate





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S&P 500 IPO Policy AI Stocks Jobless Claims Sector Rotation Broadcom Crowdstrike Inflation Passive Investing Labour Market

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