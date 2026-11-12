S&P Global Study: $1 Trillion Opportunity in Canadian LNG and Gas Liquids

A new S&P Global study quantifies a $1 trillion economic benefit from accelerating Canada's natural gas and LNG exports. Deborah Yedlin analyzes the path to 100 million tonnes by 2050 and the role of natural gas liquids.

A recently published report by S&P Global titled Nation Building Through LNG: Benefits of Accelerating Development provides a comprehensive quantification of the economic potential tied to Canada's natural gas reserves. The study, which was supported by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, outlines how increasing production for Liquefied Natural Gas exports and processing associated natural gas liquids can yield massive financial returns for the country.

The core finding of the analysis estimates that boosting natural gas production to support LNG growth while also monetizing associated natural gas liquids could generate $1 trillion in value. This figure leverages the substantial resources within the Montney play, aligning with the Build Canada Strong Act and Bill C-39, while supporting the federal government's goal of ensuring long-term economic sovereignty.

Also read Canada LNG Investment Potential $1 Trillion By 2050 Report

Canada's LNG Export Ambitions and Global Position

Canada possesses the potential to become one of the world's top three LNG suppliers by 2045. This status would not only significantly bolster the domestic economy but also contribute to global geopolitical stability. Nations are actively seeking new supply sources from stable jurisdictions that offer short transit times and secure trade routes.

The federal government has established specific targets for these exports, aiming to increase capacity to 36 million tonnes per year by 2030. The long-term objective is to reach 100 million tonnes per year by 2050. However, the current landscape is complicated by a history of setbacks, including more than ten cancelled projects that previously would have brought exports close to the 100 million tonne mark earlier than projected.

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Competitive Landscape and Infrastructure Challenges

Currently, Canada exports 14 million tonnes per year from LNG Canada Phase I. Projects currently in development could potentially bring the total within striking distance of 50 million tonnes per year. This output level is ironically comparable to the volume exported by Cheniere from its facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Cheniere exported its first cargo in 2016, with the loading of that initial tanker live-streamed at the annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. During that event, Canadian attendees, including Deborah Yedlin, expressed deep disappointment at missed opportunities. At the conference last March, Cheniere's CEO stated that the company aims to double its exports to 100 million tonnes per year.

These statements highlight a challenging dynamic where Canada is effectively chasing the export volume of a single American company that has been operating for just a decade. The S&P Global study lends credibility to the 100 million tonne goal, provided that regulatory and operational speeds can accelerate to meet the timeline.

Natural Gas Liquids and Economic Diversification

While LNG receives significant attention, the associated natural gas liquids represent a substantial portion of the economic value. Canada holds 375 trillion cubic feet of reserves that can be produced at prices below $3 per MMBtu. The tax rate on production is only eight per cent, creating a favorable environment for investment.

The S&P study indicates that natural gas liquids currently account for 49 per cent of the value of natural gas production, despite representing only 24 per cent of the volume produced. This high-value component played a decisive role in the $22 billion acquisition of ARC Resources by Shell earlier this year.

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The potential value of these liquids is projected to contribute up to $130 billion to the Canadian economy by 2050. Existing market presence provides a strong foundation for further growth. Calgary-based AltaGas currently supplies Japan with 11 per cent of its propane needs and holds a 14 per cent share of South Korea's propane and liquids demand.

Strategic Path Forward and Industry Outlook

Canada faces competition from other nations seeking to increase production and attract capital. The global development horizon includes 176 million tonnes of new capacity, and Canada is not the cheapest or fastest jurisdiction to permit. Addressing these obstacles is essential to achieving the stated export goals.

Progress has been made in engaging Indigenous communities, with projects increasingly incorporating community engagement and established practices. This approach opens avenues for meaningful economic participation through evolving financial structures. These efforts are critical for ensuring that resource development benefits local populations and supports long-term project viability.

The broader potential of natural gas extends to the global petrochemical industry, where LPGs serve as critical inputs. This opportunity was recognized decades ago by former Alberta Premier Peter Lougheed in the 1970s, who understood the strategic importance of adding value to natural gas production. Current initiatives continue to build on that historical vision.