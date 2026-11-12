S&P Global Report: Canada LNG Expansion Potential and Permitting Hurdles

S&P Global report details Canada's LNG industry growth potential, economic impact, and regulatory challenges facing natural gas exports and infrastructure development.

A comprehensive new report by S&P Global highlights Canada's significant opportunity to transform its nascent liquefied natural gas industry into a major global export powerhouse. While the nation currently operates only one facility, the report suggests that strategic improvements could elevate the country to the ranks of the world's top natural gas exporters within the next few decades.

Canada's sole operational liquified natural gas facility commenced operations last year with an annual export capacity of 14 million tonnes. Despite this singular operational milestone, the report indicates that substantial growth is feasible if the country can effectively address systemic barriers related to regulatory approvals and infrastructure construction costs.

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S&P Global Economic Impact Projections

The report, released on Thursday by S&P Global, outlines a transformative economic scenario for the Canadian natural gas sector if federal goals are met. The analysis projects that achieving full capacity targets could generate nearly a quarter million jobs annually and attract approximately $1 trillion in investment into the industry by the year 2050.

Daniel Yergin, vice-chairman of S&P Global, emphasized that resolving domestic permitting delays and high construction expenses is critical for realizing this potential. He stated that overcoming these hurdles would allow Canada to play a substantial role in the global LNG market, thereby diversifying the national economy and reducing its reliance on the United States.

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Infrastructure Delays and Competing Nations

Western Canada possesses vast natural gas reserves that can be extracted at some of the lowest production costs in North America. However, transporting this resource to export terminals on the West Coast from Alberta and northeast British Columbia has proven to be a complex and financially burdensome endeavor. The S&P Global report notes that the Canadian permitting process takes 27 months longer than in Texas.

Infrastructure costs present another significant challenge, with pipeline construction expenses in Canada running 160 percent higher than comparable projects in the United States. The Coastal GasLink project, developed by TC Energy and partially owned by local First Nations, exemplifies these difficulties. The project faced substantial opposition from various Indigenous communities and environmentalists, resulting in delays and cost overruns while crossing approximately 625 lakes, rivers, creeks, wetlands, and streams in northern British Columbia.

Global Market Position and Demand Drivers

Despite domestic challenges, Canada holds distinct geographical advantages in the global energy landscape. Daniel Yergin identified the relatively short shipping route to Asia as a major competitive edge, noting that Asian buyers have a strong interest in Canadian LNG. This demand is further fueled by disruptions in the global natural gas market caused by the conflict in the Middle East and ongoing concerns in Europe regarding energy security.

Global buyers are increasingly seeking to diversify their energy portfolios to build resilience against supply chain choke points. Canadian LNG projects demonstrate a 55 percent lower greenhouse gas intensity compared to similar facilities in other countries, making them an attractive option for international partners focused on environmental standards. Prime Minister Mark Carney possesses considerable credibility on the world stage, yet investors remain focused on concrete evidence of permitting reforms to mitigate costly delays.

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Future Development and Industry Outlook

While LNG Canada remains the only fully operational facility, six other projects are currently under construction or in various stages of development. Collectively, these additional facilities are expected to produce just over 50 million tonnes of LNG annually. LNG Canada recently announced plans to proceed with the second phase of its Kitimat facility, which could double current export volumes.

Demand for natural gas is projected to grow significantly in the coming decades due to several converging factors. These include population growth worldwide, increasing power requirements from AI data centers, and rising demand for air conditioning systems. The combination of low production costs, environmental advantages, and robust global demand positions Canada to potentially redefine its role in the international energy market if regulatory efficiencies are achieved.