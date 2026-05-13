S&P 500 Retreats as Producer Prices Soar, Fed Monetary Policy Expectations Persist, Trump-Xi China Summit Continues

The S&P 500 retreated before the end of the session on Wednesday, as gains in the producer index, which posted its biggest gain since early 2022, combined with the highest rate of consumer inflation in three years, reinforced expectation of a more restrictive monetary policy for the Federal Reserve's board. At the same time, President Donald Trump's visit to China for a high-stakes summit was continuing, after he had originally said he did not expect to ask Xi Jinping to help resolve the conflict with Iran. Traders expect the possibility of a more hawkish central bank under appointed director Kevin Warsh, who was confirmed in a Senate vote on Tuesday. Today's growth in oil prices was muted amidst the awaiting news on the Iran front. Overall, both industrial equities and the overall benchmark indexes had a relatively down day due to rising producer prices and a chip-stock selloff in the previous session.

May 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 retreated further from record highs on Wednesday, as hotter-than-anticipated producer prices reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy restrictive all through this year.

The data comes a day after U.S. consumer inflation posted the sharpest increase in three years. Traders now expect the Fed to stay on hold all through the year and a 34.3% chance of a rate hike by December, compared with an around 15% chance seen a week ago.

President Donald Trump landed in Beijing accompanied by an entourage that included Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Elon Musk, after pledging to urge China's Xi Jinping to 'open up' to U.S. business at the start of their two-day summit. Meanwhile, oil prices were muted on the day after rising for three straight sessions as investors awaited any updates on the Iran front. Wall Street was wary that a prolonged conflict could keep energy prices elevated, adding to inflationary pressures.

At 09:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249.05 points, or 0.50%, to 49,511.51 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained slightly. Key sectors included the chip sector, utilities, and semiconductors. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 1.7%. Earlier in the day, Morgan Stanley raised its annual target for the S&P 500 index to 8,000 from 7,800, saying U.S. stocks have enough room to rally





KitcoNewsNOW / 🏆 13. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Investment S&P 500 Producer Prices Inflation Federal Reserve China Summit Iran Conflict Oil Prices Chip Sector Semiconductors Technological Stocks China-US Relations Keynesian Economics America First Policies Xi Jinping China Policy Repurchases High-Stakes Summit Trump-Xi Summit Orthodox Fed Asia-Pacific Economic Region Inflation Rate Consumer Inflation Economic Growth China China Relations Iran-US Relations Xi Jinping-Trump Relations Chips Semiconductor Hardware Components Economical Impact Industrial Economics Temporary Modifiers Semiconductor Processors Semiconductor Manufacturers Semiconductor Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

S&P 500 inches to higher close, AI fervor edges out Iran impasseThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Oil eases on teetering Iran ceasefire as Trump heads to ChinaPrices remain above $100 ​per barrel

Read more »

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures recover after two-day losses on China visit, key economic dataThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rise on Wednesday, recovering from previous session's losses as investors await crucial economic numbers and U.S. President Donald Trump's China visit. However, hope for a lasting peace deal with Iran dims.

Read more »

Legge adds Coca-Cola 600 to Indianapolis 500 entryKatherine Legge will attempt to become the first woman to complete the 'double' by racing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Read more »