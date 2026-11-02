Ryanair to freeze wages and raise fares as fuel costs surge

Ryanair reports a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit and warns of double-digit fare increases next year as jet fuel prices rise due to Middle East conflict.

Ryanair will freeze wages, cut costs and raise fares next year to offset soaring jet fuel prices driven by the Middle East war, chief executive Michael O Leary said Monday.

The Irish no-frills airline expects its fuel bill to rise by 2.0 billion euros (US$2.24 billion) in its next financial year. The announcement came as Ryanair reported profit after tax fell six percent to 1.61 billion euros in its second quarter, the three months to end-September, compared with a year earlier. The Dublin-based carrier said the cost of fuel not covered by advance purchase agreements had soared because of the US-Iran war.

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O Leary Warns Of High Fuel Prices

O Leary warned that unless there is a swift resolution of the Middle East conflict, jet-fuel prices are expected to remain elevated well into 2027. Cost-saving measures could include temporary pay freezes, lower cabin crew ratios and greater use of artificial intelligence in back-office operations. For the current financial year to the end of March, Ryanair has hedged 80 percent of its fuel needs at around US$67 a barrel, well below current market levels.

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For 2027-2028, only a quarter of its needs are hedged so far, at a higher price of around US$95 a barrel, still below current levels. Ryanair said revenue increased four percent to 5.7 billion euros in its second quarter. Passenger traffic grew five percent, but fares fell two percent as the war led to consumer hesitancy and later bookings. O Leary said fares would have to rise next year to cope with rising fuel costs.

We are certainly looking at double-digit percentage fare increases across Europe from all airlines in 2027, O Leary said in a video released alongside the second-quarter earnings. Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said many airlines have navigated this year s oil price spike thanks to forward hedging, having locked in large swathes of fuel costs before the Iran war. Those hedges will soon roll off, meaning the airline industry faces significant cost pain, Coatsworth added.

Travellers Brace For Sharp Cost Increases

He said travellers should brace themselves for a sharp increase in the cost of flying unless oil prices fall substantially. Ryanair already announced it would reduce its winter schedule in response to higher fuel costs. The airline expects to carry 214 million passengers in its current fiscal year, up three percent from 2025/26.

O Leary said it was too early to provide full-year profit guidance, which remains highly sensitive to conflict escalation in the Middle East and Ukraine, fuel prices, macroeconomic shocks and European air traffic control strikes.