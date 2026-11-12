Indictments Allege Ryan Wedding Paid $500K Initiation Fee and $100K Monthly for Law-Enforcement Intel

Newly unsealed U.S. court documents allege former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding paid about US$500,000 to join a network and about US$100,000 monthly for sensitive law-enforcement information. A separate indictment names Roberto Gomez, accused of supplying drugs and passing confidential tips to Wedding.

Newly unsealed U.S. court documents allege that Ryan Wedding, the former Canadian Olympic snowboarder turned accused drug trafficker, was charged a one-time initiation fee of about US$500,000 and an average monthly fee of about US$100,000 for access to sensitive law-enforcement information and a network of organized crime leaders.

The allegations, some detailed in a news release, are part of a pair of federal indictments describing how criminal figures in Mexico allegedly helped Wedding operate a multibillion-dollar drug trafficking enterprise and evade authorities before his arrest earlier this year. One indictment names Edgar Aaron Vazquez Alvarado, also known as El General and Mini. Prosecutors say Alvarado was a founder and leader of El Cártel Nuevo Imperio. Investigators say he was shot and killed by Mexican police last week.

Also read Rex Ryan Turns Himself In On Misdemeanor Charges In Nashville Hit And Run

Code Words Help Avoid Police Checkpoints

According to the court documents, Vazquez provided members of Wedding's organization with near-daily rotating code words that cocaine traffickers could use when communicating with Mexican police and military personnel at checkpoints, allowing shipments to pass through without being intercepted. In an indictment unsealed this week, investigators say Wedding allegedly obtained sensitive, non-public law-enforcement information, including details about active investigations, planned arrests, search warrants and outstanding warrants in Mexico and the United States.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Vazquez used those connections to help Wedding and his associates avoid arrest and prosecution. He also allegedly paid Mexican public officials to slow down criminal investigations, dispose of and manipulate inculpatory evidence, and dismiss criminal charges against them. The documents allege Wedding was charged a one-time initiation fee of approximately US$500,000, followed by an average monthly fee of approximately US$100,000 to access the network. Additional fees were allegedly charged for sensitive law-enforcement information.

Fugitive Allegedly Sold Sensitive Police Info

A separate six-count indictment names 51-year-old Roberto Gomez, a reputed 38th Street gang member and fugitive living in Mexico. Gomez, who also used the aliases Rob Flores, Fat Boy, Fats and Rooster, is accused of obtaining sensitive information from individuals with access to Mexican and U.S. law-enforcement agencies and passing it to his associates, including Wedding. The information allegedly included details about arrests, drug seizures, warrant executions and criminal charges.

Prosecutors allege Gomez acted as an intermediate supplier of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl to multiple transnational criminal organizations, including Wedding's. Between October 2024 and January 2026, police say Gomez allegedly helped Wedding avoid apprehension by U.S. authorities. He is also accused of attempting to broker a deal involving approximately 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine for about $550,000 in cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Boats And Aircraft Transported Large Drug Shipments

The documents illustrate how Wedding's alleged organization used boats and aircraft to transport hundreds of kilograms of cocaine at a time from Colombia to Mexico before moving the drugs by truck across the U.S.-Mexico and Canada-U.S. borders. Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, was arrested in Mexico in January this year, after being placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. U.S. authorities have accused him of leading a violent international drug trafficking organization and ordering several murders.

The charges against him have not been tested in court. Gomez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted on all charges.