The IOC has decided that Russian athletes will participate in the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), following the same system implemented at the Paris Games. This decision comes despite calls for a complete ban of Russians following the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russians will be allowed to compete at next year's Milan-Cortina Winter Games, but in a neutral capacity.The International Olympic Committee ( IOC ) confirmed its decision on Friday following an executive board meeting in Milan, stating that it will follow the same system used at the Paris Games last year. This means Russian athletes will compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), without representing their national identity, flag, anthem, or colors.

The IOC's decision comes after the Russian Olympic Committee's suspension in 2023 for violating the Olympic Charter by using an administrative land grab to incorporate regional sports bodies in occupied eastern Ukraine. Restrictions prevent Russia from participating in team sports and bar individual athletes who are in the military or publicly support the invasion of Ukraine. Despite calls for a complete exclusion of Russian athletes, the IOC maintains that this approach continues from Paris and allows those who meet specific criteria to compete. Each sport's governing body will ultimately assess and enforce the neutral status of individual athletes.The IOC acknowledged the need for clear pathways for athletes to qualify for the Games, noting that some sport federations haven't yet opened participation to AIN athletes. This includes organizations like the Skating Union and the Ski Mountaineering Federation. The IOC is working closely with these federations to ensure clarity and opportunities for athletes to qualify. Meanwhile, the issue of security concerns, particularly in light of recent pro-Palestinian protests disrupting sporting events, was addressed. The IOC, alongside the organizing committee and host country, emphasized the priority of ensuring the safety of athletes, fans, and everyone involved in the Games. They stated that existing security processes remain unchanged and will continue as planned. Furthermore, the IOC refuted claims that it had ever considered excluding Israeli athletes, emphasizing the importance of allowing all NOCs to be represented. This stance distinguishes the situation from Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, which led to its suspension. The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics are set to proceed with a renewed focus on athlete safety and inclusivity, navigating the challenges of geopolitical complexities and security concerns





