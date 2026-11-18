Igor D'iu, a Russian national, was charged with stalking employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defence company to gather intelligence, the Justice Department said Wednesday. He is due in court Nov. 24.

A Russian man who prosecutors say was recruited by his government has been charged with stalking employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defence company in order to gather intelligence, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Igor D'iu was tasked with collecting information about the company's activities because it was supplying Ukraine with weapons for its war with Russia, according to an FBI affidavit outlining the allegations. Officials say D'iu was directed by his handlers to visit a coffee shop near the company's northern California office, identify employees and take photographs of their laptop screens while they worked.

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Employee Surveillance and Personal Data Collection

They also say he collected home addresses and personal information about company employees and at times followed them from the office in his car. The company was not identified in charging documents. It was also not immediately clear from whom D'iu received his taskings, but his contacts on the encrypted communications platform Telegram told him he was working for the Motherland, the affidavit says.

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The document also says the alleged scheme follows the pattern of a clandestine operation of a Russian intelligence service, which typically relies on proxies to carry out intelligence collection of targets. The spying is alleged to have occurred soon after D'iu, a Russian national believed to have been recruited by contacts on Telegram, illegally arrived in the United States last summer without any active or approved visas, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Prosecutors say he travelled from Turkiye to Mexico last June and posted on a Facebook group page in Russian asking for help getting across the border and into the United States. D'iu was arrested Oct. 30 and agents who searched his East Palo Alto home found US$18,000 in cash, two Russian passports, laptops, iPhones and wireless networking equipment.

Cash Passports and Electronics Seized at Home

Authorities said they also found a notebook containing addresses of residences of some of the company employees and detailed profiles about them and their employment histories. He is due in court Nov. 24. It was not immediately clear from court records if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

A grand jury indictment announced Wednesday and filed in the Northern District of California contains charges including conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, interstate stalking and fraud in connection with fake identity documents that he used to conceal his true name. Prosecutors say his surveillance of company employees included an incident in September when an employee contacted police to report having been followed for nearly 30 miles (48 km) upon leaving the office by a driver who ran a red light and made illegal turns.

The U.S. Justice Department says that after being contacted by police about that episode, D'iu changed cars, got a new phone number and temporarily travelled out of state. The case against D'iu is part of a broader effort by the Justice Department to counter foreign intelligence threats, though officials did not link the two matters directly.

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Classic Espionage Tradecraft and Fake Identities

D'iu's alleged activities echo classic espionage tradecraft, with handlers using encrypted apps to direct a proxy who blended into everyday settings like a coffee shop near a target's office. Prosecutors said the notebook found in his home contained detailed profiles of employees, including their employment histories, suggesting a sustained effort to gather personal and professional data. The indictment also alleges that D'iu used fake identity documents to conceal his true name, adding a layer of deception to the operation.

The company, which remains unnamed in court papers, is described as a technology and defence firm that supplies weapons to Ukraine, making it a priority target for Russian intelligence. D'iu's arrest came after a months-long investigation that began when the employee reported being followed in September, leading police to question him. After that police contact, D'iu changed cars, obtained a new phone number and temporarily left the state, according to the Justice Department.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 30 at his East Palo Alto home, where agents seized the cash, passports, electronics and the notebook. The grand jury indictment was filed in the Northern District of California and announced Wednesday by the Justice Department. D'iu is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24. Court records did not immediately indicate whether he had an attorney.

Potential Prison Time and Ongoing Investigation

If convicted, D'iu could face significant prison time, though specific penalties were not immediately announced. The Justice Department said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. The case highlights concerns about Russian intelligence using Telegram and other encrypted platforms to recruit individuals for clandestine operations on U.S. soil. It also underscores the risks faced by defence and technology companies that support Ukraine, as they become targets for foreign espionage.

The FBI affidavit suggests D'iu's actions followed a pattern typical of Russian intelligence services, which often use proxies to collect information on targets. Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke about law enforcement actions relating to the illicit sale of drugs on the dark web at a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Department of Justice in Washington, according to a photo caption. Eric Tucker of The Associated Press contributed to this report.