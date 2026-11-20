A Russian missile crashed near Nowy Lipowiec in Poland, roughly 60 kilometers from the Ukraine border, in what Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called a likely intentional provocation timed to European military exercises. The incident came as Russian attacks in Ukraine killed three people and injured nine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said a Russian missile crash in Poland on Friday was likely an intentional provocation timed to European military drills taking place elsewhere in the country.

The crash site is near the village of Nowy Lipowiec, roughly 60 kilometers or 37 miles from the Poland-Ukraine border. It is also about 75 kilometers or 47 miles from where thousands of European troops were taking part on Friday in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland. That exercise was aimed at preparing for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine to help stabilize the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.

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Tusk Calls Missile Crash Provocation

Tusk made the comments after a security briefing in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, according to an Associated Press photo caption. The briefing followed a separate shooting in a market square that left people dead and injured, authorities said. The missile incident in Poland came against the backdrop of Russian attacks in Ukraine that killed three people, injured nine, and damaged bridges and transport infrastructure. Nearby schools suspended classes for the day, according to Polish news agency PAP.

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Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by PAP showed a large, loud explosion in a bright flash that appeared to take place in a wooded area. Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity, and police set up temporary roadblocks as an investigation was underway. No further details about casualties or damage from the missile crash were immediately available. The investigation continued into the cause and intent of the incident.

Investigation Continues Into Missile Origin

The crash occurred as European forces conducted the large-scale drill in southeastern Poland, which officials described as preparation for a possible future stabilization and military rebuilding mission in Ukraine after the war. The timing of the missile crash, Tusk suggested, pointed to a deliberate effort to provoke or unsettle the region while the exercise was underway. Polish authorities have not publicly identified the type of missile involved or its exact origin beyond Tusk's statement that it was Russian. The investigation is ongoing. The Associated Press contributed to this report.