Russian Hockey Teams Cleared to Return to International Tournaments

Russian hockey teams will soon be allowed to compete in international tournaments after a ruling overturns the 2022 ban, though the IIHF says it is disappointed.

Russian hockey teams will soon be allowed to compete in international tournaments after a ruling overturned a ban that had been in place since 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. The International Ice Hockey Federation ( IIHF) said it is disappointed with the decision. The development raises questions for Canadian officials ahead of the World Juniors later this year in Alberta.

IIHF Reacts to Russian Hockey Ruling

The International Ice Hockey Federation stated that it is disappointed with the ruling that lifts the suspension on Russian teams. The ban had been in effect since 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

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The ruling marks a significant shift in the governance of international hockey, reopening the door for Russian national and club sides to return to competition. The IIHF's reaction signals ongoing tension over the decision.

Details of how and when Russian teams will re-enter tournaments are expected to be worked out in the coming period. The ruling directly affects the eligibility of Russian players and teams across IIHF-sanctioned events.

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Canada Prepares Ahead of World Juniors

Canadian officials have made decisions of their own as the World Juniors approaches later this year in Alberta. The tournament is a major fixture on the international hockey calendar and will draw attention to how Canada handles the changed landscape.

Heather Yourex-West reported on what Canadian officials have decided ahead of the Alberta tournament. The host province will stage the event as questions continue over Russian participation in international play.

The World Juniors is one of the most closely followed youth hockey tournaments, and host preparations now unfold alongside the wider debate over Russia's return to the international stage.

Background on the 2022 Ban

The ban on Russian teams dated to 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. International hockey bodies suspended Russian participation in response to the invasion.

The suspension kept Russian teams out of IIHF tournaments for several seasons. The new ruling overturns that measure, changing the competitive landscape for international hockey.

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The decision to lift the ban follows wider debate over the participation of Russian athletes in global sport. The IIHF's stated disappointment underscores that the issue remains contentious within the sport's governing bodies.

What Comes Next for International Hockey

With the ban overturned, attention turns to how international tournaments will accommodate returning Russian teams. Scheduling, eligibility and competitive balance are among the practical questions ahead.

The World Juniors in Alberta later this year will be an early test of how the changed rules play out in a major event. Canadian officials' decisions will be watched closely by fans and federations alike.

The IIHF has yet to outline the full process for reintegrating Russian teams into its competitions. The ruling ensures the topic will remain central to international hockey discussions through the coming season.