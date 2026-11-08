Russian attacks kill at least 55 and leave 50 missing in Komyshuvakha, Ukraine. President Zelenskyy demands sanctions on missile producers following the brutal strike on rescue workers.

Residents and emergency personnel in the Ukrainian village of Komyshuvakha suffered a devastating loss of life on Sunday, November 3, when a Russia n drone struck rescue workers operating at the site. The attack targeted a former school and an adjacent underground shelter that had previously been destroyed by multiple Russia n guided bombs, leaving thousands of civilians displaced and seeking safety. Ukrainian authorities confirmed on Monday that the strike resulted in the deaths of at least 55 people in the Zaporizhzhia region, near the active front line.

The Double Tap Strike Mechanics

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that specialized rescue equipment was damaged in the Sunday strike, but no further injuries were recorded at that specific moment. The tragedy was compounded by the fact that approximately 50 individuals remained listed as missing immediately following the event. Mykola Krasnov, a 72-year-old resident, described the chaotic aftermath to The Associated Press, stating that his wife disappeared while attempting to retrieve humanitarian aid during the initial bombardment. He noted that despite exhaustive searches, her body had not been found in the morgue or at the site, leaving families in agonizing uncertainty while DNA analysis continues to identify the recovered victims.

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Police Losses and Community Mourning

The human cost of the conflict extended to the law enforcement community, as Zaporizhzhia held a farewell ceremony on Saturday for six police officers killed during the Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha. Four of these officers died in the vicinity of the former school, while the remaining two perished in related combat actions. Andrii Khomenko, a police lieutenant colonel who served with the victims, emphasized that no amount of defensive training could protect personnel when the enemy deliberately gathered civilians in one location before launching strikes. Yuliia Nykonenko, a senior police lieutenant, highlighted the bravery of her colleagues, noting that they risked their lives to save children and even survived a previous encounter with a Russian FPV drone together.

Political Fallout and Sanctions Appeals

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack on emergency crews as absolute cynicism and brutality, using the incident to call for immediate international action. He revealed that overnight Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region alone left more than 600,000 people without power, while other areas faced similar outages. Zelenskyy stated that Russia had launched 115 missiles, 1,900 guided aerial bombs, and more than 3,000 drones against Ukraine in the past week. He urged the European Union to impose a strong 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, specifically targeting entities involved in the production of these weapons, arguing that if the world lacks sufficient anti-ballistic capabilities, the missiles must be stopped at the production lines.

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Infrastructure and Nuclear Plant Risks

The broader regional instability was highlighted by a report from the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest facility, which lost its external power supply on Sunday. Management reported that an automatic protection system shut down the damaged Ferosplavna line, forcing the plant to rely on backup diesel generators to maintain essential cooling systems. This incident raises serious concerns about the potential for a nuclear accident if protracted outages persist, as Moscow and Kyiv continue to blame each other for strikes that damage nearby power lines.

Witness Accounts and Ongoing Searches

Yurii Karapetian, a community leader who lost his wife Natalia in the attack, described the pain as unbearable. He explained that she chose to stay in Komyshuvakha to help other residents, particularly the elderly living alone, when the Russian bombs struck. Karapetian used the tragedy to urge the international community to recognize the relentless nature of the aggression, stating that if Russia is not stopped, they will not cease their attacks on Ukraine or anywhere else. The village also buried three civilian residents near one another in a section of the Zaporizhzhia cemetery where authorities plan to create a memorial, underscoring the deep communal scars left by the ongoing war.