Russia demands world junior hockey tournament moved from Canada after IIHF ban

Russia is appealing to the IOC and demanding consequences for Canada after the IIHF confirmed its team is out of the world junior hockey championship in Alberta. Russian officials want the tournament moved and are seeking compensation.

Russia is demanding that the world junior hockey championship be moved out of Canada after the International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Russia will not compete at the tournament next month in Alberta.

Russian officials are appealing to the International Olympic Committee to intervene on their behalf against the IIHF. Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, who also heads the Russian Olympic Committee, called for consequences that would affect Canada hosting future sports events. The IIHF confirmed Sunday that Russia was out of the tournament, which runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, after the Canadian government said it would not allow Russian participation.

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Russian Officials Demand Tournament Move

Degtyarev posted on social media late Sunday that the only legitimate decision would be to move the tournament out of Canada to a country prepared to ensure the participation of all eligible national teams including Russia. He said the actions of the IIHF, Hockey Canada and the Canadian government should receive the toughest assessment from the IOC and international sports organizations and bring about consequences for their status and right to host international competitions.

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The Russian hockey federation said the IIHF decision was made solely due to political reasons, in violation of a binding and effective ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and indicated it wanted compensation. The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday after the Russian demands.

Canada's block on Russia followed a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that overturned an IIHF ban on Russian national teams that had been in place since shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The CAS ruling has prompted a backlash in hockey. Seven European nations at the 16-team men's world championships have said they will not play against Russia in the tournament in May, and Germany is weighing up whether it can continue as host.

Sponsors and Nations Pressure IIHF

The IIHF is also facing pressure from sponsors who do not want their brands associated with the Russian team. Besides Canada, governments in Finland, Sweden and Norway have all either tightened their border controls to bar entry to Russian athletes, or have said they are planning to do so. With just over a month until teams arrive in Alberta, the IIHF confirmed Russia will not take part in the world junior hockey tournament in Canada.