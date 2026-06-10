Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Moscow is calling Canada a 'warmonger' for signing a drone-production deal with Ukraine and is vowing to publish the address of a Canadian company working with Kyiv. Two weeks ago, Ottawa announced a corporate partnership between Canadian and Ukrainian drone makers that could see drones made in Canada deployed to Ukraine's front line.

Russia 's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends Russia n Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's annual news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Moscow is calling Canada a 'warmonger' for signing a drone-production deal with Ukraine and is vowing to publish the address of a Canadian company working with Kyiv.

Two weeks ago, Ottawa announced a corporate partnership between Canadian and Ukrainian drone makers that could see drones made in Canada deployed to Ukraine's front line. The deal involves Ukrainian company Airlogix and Canadian drone maker Sentinel R&D, which is based in Hamilton, Ont. In comments at a press briefing in Moscow this morning, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says the world should know the address of that drone facility.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and its full-scale invasion in 2022 has caused a rapid evolution in drone technology, which now accounts for most of the casualties in the ongoing conflict





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