Russia Says It Intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian Drones in Record Attack

Russia's Defense Ministry reported intercepting 1,336 Ukrainian drones, which appears to be Kyiv's largest aerial assault in nearly five years of war. The attacks wounded nine people in Russia while Russian strikes killed five and wounded six across Ukraine.

Russia's air defense forces intercepted 1,336 drones launched by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday, in what appeared to be Kyiv's largest aerial attack since Moscow's full-scale invasion began nearly five years ago.

Ukraine launches massive drone assault on Russia

Ukraine has increasingly relied on long-range aerial assaults targeting Russia, illegally annexed Crimea, and the Black and Azov Seas. Some recent attacks have involved more than 1,000 drones. In Russia's southern Krasnodar region, six people were wounded, local authorities said. The town hosts the Ilsky oil refinery, a frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes.

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In the Rostov region near the Ukrainian border, three people were wounded by drones in the city of Azov, where two oil depots are located, according to Gov. Yuri Slyusar. Around 600 drones flew toward the Moscow region overnight, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Most were downed far from the capital, while 191 were shot down as they approached Moscow.

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Ukraine's strikes serve multiple purposes. They have repeatedly targeted Russian oil refineries, a key economic pillar for Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed late Sunday that Ukrainian attacks have disabled more than 55 percent of Russia's oil refining capacity. Russian officials did not comment on that claim, and independent verification was not possible.

Strikes disrupt Russian economy and military momentum

In a rare acknowledgment of the strikes' economic impact, President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 1 that they had cost Russia roughly one percent of its gross domestic product. Ukrainian officials aim to make Russians feel the war at home. Mid-range strikes are disrupting Russia's front-line supply routes and hampering Moscow's battlefield momentum, analysts say. Kyiv says newly imposed speed limits on the U.S.-made Starshield system, SpaceX's military-grade version of Starlink satellite internet, have weakened Ukraine's air defenses.

Ukrainian forces say they are adapting by launching pre-emptive attacks on Russian weapons production plants and drone and missile launch sites. Kyiv also wants to show supporters it remains in the fight, as Moscow tries to depict its victory as inevitable and U.S.-mediated talks make no impact on the war. There was no clear picture of damage caused by Ukrainian strikes in Russia, as Moscow-based and local officials rarely provide details.

Ukrainians prepare for harsh winter with power grid failures

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are bracing for what could be the hardest winter since the war began, as Russia repeatedly batters the power grid and denies civilians heat, light and running water. Russian strikes on power lines and substations in the southern Zaporizhzhia and central Dnipropetrovsk regions left hundreds of thousands without electricity, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said Monday. Zelenskyy says Russia's strategy is to bombard specific areas for days, flattening energy infrastructure.

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Since the start of September, the central Dnipro region has endured 131 strikes, while the Kyiv region has witnessed 125, he said. One person was killed and three were injured in a Monday morning strike on Dnipro, local officials said. Over the past week, Russia has launched more than 2,300 attack drones, 1,590 glide bombs and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine, according to Zelenskyy. They are brutal strikes that are difficult to counter, he said on social media.

Four people were killed and three more injured in Russian shelling of towns and villages in the Donetsk region over the past day, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. The war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of Ukrainian civilians, Western analysts and officials say.